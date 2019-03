EDARAN Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has announced that the new Nissan X-Trail Facelift is now open for booking, and is expected to be launched next month. The model now comes with a new hybrid variant and three internal combustion (petrol) engine variants. The 2.0L Hybrid with Twin CVTC (Continuously Variable-valve Timing Control) engine paired with XTronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), produces an output of 142hp and 200Nm of torque.











Along with the output from the electric motor of 40.4hp plus 160Nm of torque, it delivers an exhilarating drive, whilst producing the best-in-class fuel economy of 16.1km/litre (based on ECE R101 test mode). Apart from the new 2.0L Hybrid variant, the new X-Trail Facelift is also available in (non-hybrid) 2.5L 4WD, 2.0L 2WD MID and 2.0L 2WD variants. All four variants are certified as Energy Efficient Vehicles (EEV). The new X-Trail Facelift comes complete with Nissan Intelligent Mobility advanced safety technologies to enhance intelligent driving, and are available in three of the four variants – 2.0 Hybrid, 2.5L 4WD and 2.0L 2WD MID. These include: - Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (FCW)*. - Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)*. - Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)*. - High Beam Assist (HBA)*. - Lane Departure Warning (LDW). - Blind Spot Warning (BSW). - Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) with Moving Object Detection (I-MOD). - Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). - Motion Activated Power Tailgate (that operates by a simple quick kick below the tailgate to open or close). * 2.5L 4WD and 2.0L Hybrid only.









Additionally, a new signature “V-Motion” front grille design, revised signature LED “boomerang” daytime running lights and headlights, smoked LED boomerang tail lamps, seven-inch “navi infotainment” system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto ready, flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, dual power leather seats, leatherette dashboard and knee pads, and five-inch Advanced Drive Assist display, add a fresh new high-tech appearance and luxurious touches. Six airbags now come as standard on three of the variants, and other safety features include electronic parking brake with auto hold function, vehicle dynamic control, traction control system, anti-lock braking system, brake assist, electronic brake force distribution, hill start assist and two Isofix child seat retainer with top tether.

There are five exterior colours are available – Brilliant White, Tungsten Silver, Titanium Olive, Diamond Black and Imperial Umber (new). Estimated prices are: - 2.0L Hybrid: Below RM169,900 - 2.5L 4WD: Below RM159,900. - 2.0L 2WD MID: Below RM149,900. - 2.0L 2WD: Below RM139,900. All estimated prices are without insurance and comes with five years unlimited mileage warranty (including hybrid parts and lithium-ion HEV battery). In conjunction with the pre-launch, the facelifted X-Trail also comes with a two-year or 40,000km periodic maintenance service (whichever comes first). Additionally, the first 500 registered vehicles will also receive an exclusive gift worth RM488. Official deliveries are scheduled in April.









Members of the public are invited to join the new X-Trail Facelift Exclusive Preview at Nissan Test Drive Carnivals over three weekends – today and tomorrow, March 15-17, and March 22-24 at selected Nissan showrooms nationwide, to experience the new X-Trail Facelift. Additionally, attractive deals are offered and a series of fun-filled activities for the whole family are also available during the carnival.