$!Falken Azenis FK510: Excellent grip, outstanding performance

Advertorial



IF you are currently in the market for your luxury, sports/sporty car, and/or your luxury SUV’s tyres, give a serious consideration to the Falken Azenis FK510, distributed by Stamford Tyres. While the “Azenis” label has been around for a while now, on Falken’s Ultra High Performance (UHP) tyres, the FK510 is quite new, and is a successor to the FK453, Designed for drivers of premium vehicles looking for excellent grip and outstanding performance, the Azenis FK510’s “4D Nano Design” was a result of Falken optimising new high-performance compounds at the molecular level, which enhance the tyre’s wear and wet weather traction.

Featuring hybrid undertread materials, the Japan-made Azenis FK510 delivers confidence-inspiring handling and stability. It covers a wide range of today’s luxury vehicles, including staggered applications. It is available in 103 sizes, for rim sizes 17 to 22 inches. Popular fitments are for Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Mazda and other Japanese cars. A variant of the FK510 SUV is suitable for SUVs; popular fitments are for Mazda CX-5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Toyota Harrier and many more car models. The Azenis FK510 has already convinced testers at German auto magazine Autozeitung, which bestowed the “Highly Recommended” label on the tyre.

The German association for technical inspection (GTU), also gave the tyre “Highly Recommended” status, and it has just been named one of the top three tyres in the Auto Bild (a leading German automobile magazine) summer tyre test, earning an “Exemplary” rating. Features - Blade sipes protect against aquaplaning: The Azenis FK510 incorporates advanced features designed to ensure top performance in wet conditions and superior protection from aquaplaning. The tyre has a higher negative tread ratio combined with high volume circumferential grooves and rounded shoulder contours. Numerous blade sipes (small “cuts” in the pattern blocks) optimise the footprint in cornering and cut through the water film on the road surface more effectively. - ACP for driving dynamics: Falken developed the Azenis FK510 to reflect their vision of a cutting-edge pattern concept.

The pattern they created ensures consistent pressure distribution throughout the tyre footprint. Known as Adaptive Constant Pressure (ACP), the technology used for this advanced pattern enhances braking performance, directional stability and driving dynamics. - 4D Nano Design for grip and driving comfort: The longitudinal grooves and enhanced sidewall flexibility of the Azenis FK510 provide a harmonious, balanced response, particularly in cornering and load changes.