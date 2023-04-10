Fast And Furriest: Dog Caught Going Over Speed Limit In Slovakia

A peculiar incident took place in the Trnava region of Slovakia involving a brown hunting dog seemingly operating a Skoda Kamiq. The incident was initially observed through footage captured by a speed camera, causing confusion and amusement among law enforcement officers.

Shortly after this footage was recorded, a police patrol intercepted the Skoda Kamiq in the village of Sterusy for exceeding the speed limit by 10km/h. The car owner, a 31-year-old male, claimed that his dog had unexpectedly leapt onto his lap, attempting to explain the unusual circumstance. However, the video evidence contradicted this explanation.

Following a thorough review of the evidence, the police officers determined the car owner to be at fault for breaching traffic regulations. The man was subsequently fined, although the specific violation, either speeding or failure to properly secure the pet within the moving vehicle, remains unclear.

The man’s loyal canine companion, puzzled by its owner’s actions, highlighted the imprudent behaviour. The incident emphasises the crucial point that pets should never be in control of a vehicle, irrespective of their training.

In response to the incident, the Trnava police issued a lighthearted social media post, affirming the authenticity of the photo and dispelling any doubts of manipulation. They humorously mentioned cancelling the dog’s hunting plans for the day, adding a touch of levity to the situation.

Moreover, the police seized this opportunity to reiterate the significance of road safety. They emphasised the potential dangers posed by even small animals when unrestrained in a vehicle, urging drivers to securely position their pets within the vehicle before commencing their journeys. The police also noted the pet-friendly approach of Skoda, encouraging responsible pet travel through their range of accessories.

This incident serves as a reminder of the unexpected events that can unfold on the road. While the incident had an amusing aspect, it underscores the need for strict adherence to road safety regulations and responsible pet handling. Law enforcement continues to educate the public about the potential risks of pets being unrestrained within vehicles, striving for a safer driving environment for all.