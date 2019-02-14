$!Faster, more powerful MINI JCW ‘GP’ in 2020

FEW abbreviations generate as much anticipation and excitement among MINI enthusiasts as “GP” – two letters reserved for the brand’s most powerful and exclusive model, conceived for the road, but born on the racetrack.

Next year, the new MINI John Cooper Works GP will deliver on this promise and will be taking to roads across the world.

With more than 300hp and featuring MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology, the new MINI John Cooper Works GP is set to become the fastest and most powerful MINI ever to be approved for use on the road and will be produced in a limited number of just 3,000 units for worldwide sale.

The MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept was presented for the first time in September 2017 at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

With large front and rear aprons, a striking roof spoiler and the extensive use of lightweight materials, the design study picked up where the previous two John Cooper Works GP production models left off.

Serial production development of the new MINI John Cooper Works GP is now entering its crucial phase – namely on the race track, where whole-vehicle testing is set to be carried out in the coming months.