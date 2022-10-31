$!Ferrari Returns To WEC Prototype Class In 2023 With New 499P

After 50 years, the Prancing Horse will compete in WEC’s top class again

THE 499P is the new Le Mans Hypercar with which Ferrari will tackle the World Endurance Championship in the elite class from 2023. It pays homage to the Ferrari endurance tradition, re-establishing a historical connection 50 years after the 312 P made its last appearance in world endurance racing’s premier class. The designation follows Ferrari’s practice where prototypes were identified by the letter ‘P’, frequently preceded by the number of the engine’s displacement. The 499P is no exception, but its powertrain is significantly different from past racing cars. The 499P’s hybrid powertrain combines a mid-rear power unit with an electric motor powering the front axle. The internal combustion engine (ICE) has a maximum regulation-limited output to the wheels of 500 kW (680 ps) and is derived from the road-going twin-turbo V6 family.

The ICE, which shares the architecture of the engine fitted to the 296 GT3, has undergone a thorough overhaul by Ferrari’s engineers, aimed both at developing ad hoc solutions for the prototype and lightening the overall weight. Among the specific characteristics of the 499P’s V6 is the fact that the engine is load-bearing and therefore performs a valuable structural function, compared to the versions fitted to competition GT cars, where the engine is mounted onto the car’s rear sub-chassis. The second ‘soul’ of the hybrid powertrain is the ERS – Energy Recovery System – with a maximum power output of 200 kW (272 ps). The electric motor is equipped with a differential and is driven by a battery that is recharged during deceleration and braking, requiring no external power source. The battery pack, with a nominal voltage of 900V, benefits from experience developed in Formula 1, although it was purpose-built for the project. The 499P’s overall maximum power output is 500 kW (680 ps) and the powertrain is coupled to a 7-speed sequential gearbox.

No less sophisticated is the braking system, which integrates a brake-by-wire system necessary to allow the recovery of kinetic energy by the front electric axle under braking. The system has been developed to combine precision and speed of response with reliability and durability, complementary aspects that are one of the keys to success in endurance racing. The electric front axle uses energy recovered while braking, storing it in the high-voltage battery before transmitting torque to the front wheels when a certain speed is attained, thus helping boost the performance on the tracks scheduled to host the 2023 calendar. The 4-wheel drive prototype complies with the technical regulations and requirements of the hybrid-engined Le Mans Hypercar class, with a weight no less than 1,030 kgs. It has an all-new carbonfibre monocoque chassis and employs advanced solutions drawn from motorsport technology.

Iconic design language The design of the 499P was refined with the support of the Ferrari Styling, its technical and aerodynamic features enhanced by means of simple, sinuous shapes. The balance between tense lines and flowing surfaces, expressed in a futuristic, pure and iconic language, defines a clear yet essential architecture. The bodywork started from a flat surface, from which the side pods and wheelarches developed harmoniously. Aerodynamic flows pass through the side pods over the recesses between the main ridges surrounding the cockpit, cooling the radiators concealed beneath the bodywork. The surface area of the wheelarches, a Ferrari hallmark, are characterized by large louvres, aimed at reducing the pressure inside the wheel housings. Together with the headlight clusters, they are a subtle reference to the styling traits first introduced on the Daytona SP3. The rear is the ultimate expression of how to blend technology, aerodynamics and design. A subtle carbonfibre skin covers the various functions, leaving the wheels and suspension completely visible. The tail is characterized by a double horizontal wing; the main wing and upper flaps have been meticulously designed to guarantee the necessary downforce and achieve maximum performance. The lower wing also features a ‘light bar’ that enriches the rear design with a decisive yet minimalist touch. Finally, in a dominant position above the car is a multiple air intake that feeds the V6 engine intake and supplies cooling air to the battery and gearbox.