NAZA Italia recently introduced the spider version of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the SF90 Spider, where Ferrari’s first retractable hard top (RHT) hybrid was unveiled to Malaysians in a digital debut.

The company says the new convertible has the same extreme supercar specification and record-breaking performance as the SF90 Stradale yet also adds greater driving pleasure and versatility to the mix, thanks to latest iteration of Ferrari’s signature retractable hard top architecture.

“This makes the SF90 Spider the ideal car for owners that demand the very pinnacle of Ferrari technology, but still want the thrill of open-top driving.”

The RHT was adopted because it guarantees optimal noise insulation and protection from the elements when raised, does not deform at high speeds and provides exceptional occupant space and comfort.

It is very compact, simple and light, where it can be actioned in just 14 seconds and can be deployed when the car is on the move.

The key to the success of the Ferrari RHT, which premiered on the 458 Spider in 2011 and which has been constantly evolved in the intervening years, is that it takes up just 100 litres of space rather than the 150-200 litres required by a traditional system.

The use of aluminium in its construction also means that it is around 40kg lighter than a conventional retractable hard top.

An adjustable electric rear window guarantees superb occupant comfort even at high speeds when the RHT is lowered.