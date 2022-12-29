$!Ferrari World Abu Dhabi To Launch ‘Mission Ferrari’ Roller-Coaster With Multisensory 5D Experience!

FERRARI World Abu Dhabi, the theme park of the legendary Italian sportscar brand, will launch the world’s most immersive mega-coaster in January 2023 as an addition to its Ferrari-inspired rides and attractions for both adults and younger guests.
Known as ‘Mission Ferrari’, this new roller-coaster will offer an even more exhilarating, high intensity and multisensory 5D experience. A unique world-first feature is the sideways coaster drop which is enabled by the cutting-edge technology. Other features are an inverted loop and state-of-the-art special effects with stunning scenic show sets.
Mission Ferrari joins Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest roller-coaster, as well as record-breaking roller-coaster, Flying Aces.
“We are very excited to unveil Mission Ferrari to the world. Fans are in for a truly memorable experience with a combination of immersive ride media and an exhilarating rollercoaster track that is unlike anything else in the region. 12 years strong, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is still dedicated to elevating the guest experience by introducing new rides and attractions. We can’t wait for our guests to try it and create unforgettable memories at our Ferrari-inspired Park,” said Deana Taylor, General Manager at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.
Located on Yas Island, next door to the circuit where the Formula 1 races are run, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is part of the huge complex that includes Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark;, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, he world’s largest indoor theme park; and CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub. It is considered one of the best tourist attractions in the Middle East.
The theme park was opened in 2010 as the world’s first Ferrari-themed park, and has over 900,000 square feet of floor space under a red 3-pointed roof. While entertainment is what it is all about, the Ferrari theme also means that there are many elements and displays related to the brand.
These include a Ferrari factory, many different Ferrari models and of course, an opportunity to also drive some of the latest ones. Needless to say, there is also a Ferrari store – the world’s largest Ferrari retail space – for branded products and memorabilia.