$!Fiat Opens World’s First Metaverse-Powered Store

Taking the online shopping experience to a more advanced level

SHOPPING online is commonplace these days and during the lockdown periods of the past two years, many companies stepped up their online business activities as their physical retail outlets were forced to close. While there was already a trend starting towards increased online stores selling by car companies, the pandemic accelerated things in order for brands to remain accessible to customers. Today, virtually every brand has an online showroom which mainly provides information on the latest models and if a customer is ready to make a purchase, the process can be started online as well. However, in some countries, physical presence is still required to complete the transaction as documents need to be officially signed. Now Fiat has come out with what it says is the world’s first metaverse-powered store, taking the digital experience to a more advanced level. Starting off in Italy, the Fiat Metaverse Store provides a more sophisticated ‘shopping experience’ and there’s a real FIAT expert – called a FIAT Product Genius – on hand to answer questions.

What’s the ‘metaverse’? But how does a ‘metaverse’ differ from other online automotive stores? According to Wikipedia, the metaverse is ‘a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal, and immersive virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets.’ The term originated 30 years ago in a science fiction novel ‘Snow Crash’ as a combination of ‘meta’ and ‘universe’. It thus offers an experience that is far more immersive than online stores but does not require visitors to use VR headsets, avatars or specialized hardware. With any computer or smartphone, they can ‘enter’ the FIAT Metaverse Store where the Product Genius will welcome them and interact with them as they view the products. The scope of information is diverse and extensive, allowing audio and visual displays of technology to show how EV charging modes work, for example.

Virtual test-drive on rooftop A virtual test-drive is also provided by the completely immersive tool and it is done on the roof of the Lingotto building in Turin. That’s the famous building with Fiat’s test-track on the roof and which was used for action scenes in the original version of the movie, ‘The Italian Job’. Of course, a test-drive in a real car can also be arranged at a dealership in the real world.

Customisation options can also be shown so the customer knows how the vehicle will look in his or her preferred colour, and with the various accessories available. Not open 24/7 Unlike other online stores which are usually ‘open 24/7’, the Fiat Metaverse Store has specific ‘working hours’ – 9 am to 8 pm on weekdays, and 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays. The Product Genius also needs to rest and have his day off! Initially, the Fiat Metaverse Store has only the New 500 La Prima by Bocelli on display but by the end of the month, the entire New 500 range will be available. More models will be added during 2023 and the concept will be progressively introduced for other markets.