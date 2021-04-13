Final three winners of Honda campaign, 1-millionth customer rewarded

HONDA Malaysia yesterday concluded the “1 Million Dreams Campaign” at a prize-giving ceremony with its brand partners Cuckoo, Shopee and Watsons.

The final event of the month-long campaign saw the presentation of the final three 1 Million Special Edition models to the lucky winners from those brand partners. Honda Malaysia also announced the one-millionth Honda customer at the event.

Honda Malaysia’s new managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo, who took office on April 1 said: “Thanks to the excellent leadership of my predecessors, the strong commitment of our Honda associates and dealers as well as the support from the Malaysian Government has led Honda Malaysia to achieve many remarkable milestones.

“Last month, Honda Malaysia reached the one-millionth sale unit milestone and celebrated the achievement with all Malaysians. The company presented four of the 1 Million Special Edition models to the lucky winners at the 1 Million Dreams Grand Finale. Today, I am very privileged to be here celebrating this outstanding achievement with all of you and presenting another three 1 Million Special Edition models to the lucky winners from our brand partners.

“To all Malaysians, Honda customers, members of the media and brand partners, thank you for your strong support and for being part of this momentous achievement.”

Three lucky winners who drive home the 1 Million Special Edition models which are the all-new City, HR-V and BR-V were presented by the brand partners Cuckoo, Shopee and Watsons respectively, alongside Honda Malaysia at the event.

The winners are Megawati Affendi, who received an all-new City from Cuckoo; Muhammad Faisal Adnan, who received an HR-V from Shopee and Mohd Aisamuddin Mohd Azilah, who received a BR-V from Watsons.

The seven 1 Million Special Edition models are exclusively designed for the one-millionth sale unit milestone. The unique features in the exterior are Dual Tone Exterior, Front Fascia with Red Highlights, Sporty Red Line Side Mirrors, Black Painted Alloy Wheels with Red Highlights and 1 Million Dreams Signature Emblem on both front fenders of the cars.

Interior-wise, the Special Edition models come with 1 Million Dreams embossed leather headrests for both driver and front passenger seats as well as leather steering wheel with red stitching and centre mark.

The Special Edition models also come with a 1 Million Special Edition leather key pouch.Adding to the excitement, Honda Malaysia also announced the one-millionth model which is the Civic and it belongs to Ahmad Sirwan Mat Tuselim.

Honda Malaysia together with Cuckoo, Shopee and Watsons presented Ahmad Sirwan with a token of appreciation that is worth more than RM8,000, as an appreciation gift for the one-millionth Honda owner in the country.