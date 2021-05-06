$!First dedicated BMW, MINI fast lane service centre

AUTO Bavaria Penang, winner of the BMW Excellence Club in the Platinum Category in 2019 and a member of the largest network of authorised dealer representatives for BMW, Motorrad and MINI in the northern region of Malaysia, has introduced its first-ever dedicated BMW and MINI Service Fast Lane Centre in Malaysia.

Located along Jalan Sungai Pinang in Penang, the new standalone centre will complement the services provided by its main facility located along Jalan Anson, Penang.

The dedicated maintenance service and repair facility for BMWs and MINIs endeavours to get customers back on the road in the shortest time possible.

The new 30,000sq ft centre is fully air-conditioned with a premium customer lounge, six service bays, and two RATC (Reception at the Car) bays.

The centre specialises solely on quick service and repairs with emphasis on regular vehicle maintenance, wear and tear repairs, tyre replacement, cosmetic repairs and more, for better efficiency and time optimisation.

Sime Darby Auto Bavaria managing director Vi Thim Juan said the Service Fast Lane concept aims to help customers optimise their time while getting the necessary service and repairs for their cars.

The cost of service or repair as well as the duration needed to complete the service will be discussed in advance when a customer calls to book for the Service Fast Lane.