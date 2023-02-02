First Details Of New Perodua Axia, Bookings Open With Prices Starting From RM38,600

PERODUA will soon launch the next generation of the Axia, its entry-level model. The first generation was launched in September 2014 to take the place of the Viva. Up till the end of 2022, the total production volume of the model was almost 587,000 units.

The new model, coded D74A, is a larger model and uses DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture) which is also used for the Ativa and Alza. The new architecture has high rigidity and is engineered for manufacturing efficiency as well as better build quality. It also offers designers more flexibility as it is versatile and can be used for different bodystyles.

Although it has been rumoured that the new model will have a turbocharged engine, this does not seem to be likely and from brief specifications revealed by the carmaker, there will only be a 1-litre engine with dual-mode CVT.

Although it seems that there is no longer a manual transmission offered with the Axia, Perodua’s President & CEO, Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, said that the option will still be available. This is because of expected demand by driving schools which are currently using the Axia. He said that information on the manual variant will be made known later on.

Although the current Axia already goes pretty far on a litre of fuel, it can go a little bit further with the latest powertrain. Perodua’s factory testing based on the New European Driving Cycle has achieved 23.2 kms/litre (with use of ECO mode) whereas the current model was able to do 21.6 kms/litre.

With this new generation, Perodua is adding many more features which have trickled down from other models (although the best features are only on the AV version). The instrument panel, for instance, will now be a configurable 7-inch TFT type with a multi-info display. There will also be a 9-inch display panel in the middle of the dashboard for infotainment management. The driver can also enjoy keyless entry, just like the bigger models.

Safety is also upgraded with the camera-based Perodua Smart Drive Assist system. All variants will also have Vehicle Stability Control, traction control, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, ABS and hill-start assist. Certain variants will be fitted with LED daylight running lights as well.

Production of the new Axia has begun so the launch would likely take place before the end of February. Perodua normally builds up its stocks of new vehicles before launch so that it can proceed with deliveries smoothly from the day of launch and consistently thereafter, rather than meet initial high demand and then run out of stock.

Incidentally, for those who booked an Axia before June 30, 2022 at the sales tax-exempted price, Perodua says it will deliver a new Axia with sales tax-exemption as well, if the old model is no longer available.

Bookings can be made at any authorized Perodua dealer as well as online. To locate a showroom in Malaysia, visit www.perodua.com.my.