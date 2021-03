AT the BMW Group Annual Conference last week, the upcoming BMW i4 was revealed.

“With its sporty looks, best-in-class driving dynamics and zero local emissions, the BMW i4 is a true BMW. It makes the heart of the BMW brand now beat fully electric,” said Pieter Nota, member of the board of management of BMW AG responsible for customer, brands and sales.

The i4 is a fully-electric four-door “gran coupe” and will enter the market during the course of 2021, including a BMW M Performance model.

The company says the i4’s refined balance of BMW typical sportiness, comfort and sustainable performance are unique in its segment. The i4 model line will be available in different versions covering ranges of up to 590km (WLTP) and up to 483km* (EPA).