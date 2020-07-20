First-ever AR experience for new BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport

BMW Malaysia today introduced an electrifying web-based AR experience for its recently unveiled all-new BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport – a first for the BMW portfolio in Malaysia.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl said: “Digitalisation is at the strategic core of the BMW Group and now in the new normal, we have been consistently innovating to provide the best form of joy to our customers nationwide.

“The Boss, the All-New BMW X5, embodies a modern luxury that is both electrifying and progressive in nature. Therefore, we chose to bring The Boss to life in full AR for our customers to enjoy. This experience exemplifies its innovative character perfectly.”

The cutting-edge web-based AR experience by BMW Malaysia allows users to see, hear, and experience The Boss in its full glory – all without the use of a specific mobile application.

Users only need to visit a dedicated link that is accessible on any smartphone devices to begin the journey.

The AR experience presents a virtually realistic 3D model of the all-new X5 xDrive45e M that users can tap to place in any location seen via their camera.

Users can also pinch the vehicle to resize and slide it in any direction for a comprehensive 360-degree view.

Tapping on hotspots of the vehicle allow users to learn more about the all-new X5 xDrive45e M Sport.

Users can also swipe to view its different exterior colour offerings such as the Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Artic Grey.

To experience the joy of The Boss in full AR, visit https://app.bmw.com.my/AR/X5 .

Renowned as the best-selling SAV in its segment worldwide, the new X5 xDrive45e M Sport arrives with an electrifying core for supreme driving pleasure, along with a whole new level of performance, innovation, and convenience.