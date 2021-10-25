$!‘First-ever’ iX3 EV introduced in Malaysia

BMW Malaysia today announced the arrival of two unique variants of the first-ever BMW iX3 electric vehicle, both of which are available for pre-booking at selected authorised BMW dealerships nationwide. Both variants are equipped with the M Sport package as standard, offering an expressive exterior design language that is even more dynamic. Powering the iX3 is an efficient electric motor with an 80kWh lithium-ion battery that offers an impressive range of up to 461km (WLTP).

The iX3 supports DC fast charging at rates of up to 150kW for 80% charge in 32 minutes, while AC charging at up to 11kW is supported via a Type 2 connection for 100% in approximately 7.5 hours. The price for the iX3 “Inspiring” variant in Peninsular Malaysia is RM335,800 and RM 354,800.00 for the “Impressive” variant – both of which include the BMW Service & Repair Inclusive five-year extended warranty and six-year service package, as well as the Power Package which comes with the BMW i Wallbox and BMW Standard Charging Cable. Owners will also receive an eight-year, 160,000km battery warranty. Models and variants of the first-ever iX3 will be made available at these dealer locations nationwide:

Auto Bavaria Auto Bavaria will offer a wide range of exterior colours for the iX3 M Sport in the Impressive variant, including M Carbon Black Metallic, Mineral White, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect and Cashmere Silver – all complete with Vernasca leather in Mocha with Black Decor stitching. Seong Hoe Premium Motors The Malacca-based dealership will offer the iX3 M Sport Impressive in Mineral White and Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, both with Vernasca leather in Black with Blue and Black Contrast stitching. Quill Automobiles Quill Automobiles will offer the iX3 M Sport Impressive in M Carbon Black Metallic with Vernasca leather in Mocha with Black Decor stitching and Mineral White with Vernasca leather in Black with Blue and Black Contrast stitching.

Lee Motors The flagship dealership in Alor Setar will carry the iX3 M Sport Impressive in Mineral White with Vernasca leather in Mocha with Black Decor stitching. Ingress Auto One of the four dealerships to make available the Inspiring variant, Ingress Auto will carry the iX3 Inspiring in Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect with Vernasca leather in Mocha with Black Decor stitching and the iX3 Impressive in M Carbon Black Metallic with Vernasca leather in Black with Blue and Black Contrast stitching.

Wheelcorp Premium Wheelcorp Premium will make available the iX3 Impressive in M Carbon Black Metallic with Vernasca leather in Black with Blue and Black Contrast stitching as well as the iX3 Impressive will be made available in Cashmere Silver with Vernasca leather in Mocha with Black Decor stitching. Millennium Welt Millennium Welt Seremban will also carry the iX3 M Sport Inspiring, available in Mineral White with Vernasca leather in Black with Blue & Black Contrast stitching and M Carbon Black Metallic in Vernasca leather in Mocha with Black Decor stitching. Millennium Welt Batu Pahat will also make available the iX3 M Sport Inspiring in Cashmere Silver with Vernasca leather in Black with Blue and Black Contrast stitching.

Millennium Welt Kuantan will carry the Impressive variant with the Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect and M Carbon Black Metallic, both with Vernasca leather in Black with Blue and Black Contrast stitching. Tian Siang Premium Auto Tian Siang Premium Auto Ipoh will make available the iX3 M Sport Impressive in Mineral White with Vernasca leather in Black with Blue & Black Contrast stitching, while Tian Siang Premium Auto Butterworth will carry the iX3 M Sport Impressive in M Carbon Black Metallic with Mocha with Black Decor stitching.

Regas Premium Group Regas Premium Sabah in Kota Kinabalu will carry the iX3 M Sport Impressive in Mineral White with Vernasca leather in Black with Blue & Black Contrast stitching, while the Impressive variant at Regas Premium Auto in Kuching (Sarawak) will come with Vernasca leather in Mocha with Black Decor stitching.