HONDA customers in Bintulu are now able to enjoy more convenience and easier accessibility with the opening of the new Honda 3S Centre by Kemena Auto Sdn Bhd. Located in the central region of Sarawak, the opening of this new Honda 3S Centre is in line with one of the key strategies in Honda Malaysia’s business direction this year, which is strengthening dealership network across the nation. Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “East Malaysia is a region with growing potential and great opportunity, which has made it an important market for Honda Malaysia.

“The East Malaysia expansion started four years ago and currently we have 13 dealerships in East Malaysia with seven of them located in Sarawak. “As the only dealership in Bintulu, we strongly believe that Kemena Auto will provide outstanding sales and after-sales services to our customers in this area.” Kemena Auto has invested RM11 million in this new Honda 3S Centre which sits on a 4,047 square-metre land and is equipped with the latest facilities adhering to Honda standard.

The facility includes a total of 10 bays, comprising six service bays, three general repair bays and one tyre service bay that can accommodate up to 40 cars per day. Aligned with Honda’s effort to provide maximum convenience and enjoyable experience, Kemena Auto Honda 3S Centre has made available a variety of amenities including comfortable lounges, complimentary Wi-Fi services, “kid’s corner”, free flow of food and beverage as well as surau. Customers can also enjoy car wash service, road tax renewal and insurance coverage renewal services in this new Honda 3S Centre.

Ishiyama said the East Malaysia region has contributed substantially to the Honda Malaysia total sales and registrations by 6% or over 2,300 units as at May 2019. State-wise, Honda Malaysia has sold more than 1,300 units in Sarawak, contributing 60% to the total sales of this region. The growing sale in East Malaysia is attributed by the advanced model offered by Honda Malaysia.