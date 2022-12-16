$!First Honda Civic e:HEV Owner In Malaysia Has A Special Delivery From Honda Malaysia

A personal handover by Honda Malaysia

WHEN Chin Kok Fung placed his order for a new Honda Civic e:HEV RS with authorized Honda dealer MH Prestige Auto Sdn. Bhd. In Bandar Sri Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, he probably did not think he would have the honour of a very special hand-over. However, being the first person in Malaysia to receive the new model, Mr. Chin was given a token of appreciation from Honda Malaysia when he collected his car. He received received Honda Accessories and Official Honda Merchandise worth RM4,000 from Honda Malaysia’s Managing Director and CEO, Hironobu Yoshimura, at a simple ceremony held at the dealership’s premises. “We would like to express our gratitude to our customers who have placed their support and trust in the Honda brand. Honda Malaysia is doing our best to deliver new models on a timely manner while ensuring the highest quality of our products and services. A huge ‘thank you’ to our customers for their unwavering support, patience and understanding during this period,” said Mr. Yoshimura.

“This is the first time the Civic has been introduced with a 2.0-litre e:HEV powertrain and for Honda Malaysia, this is definitely a leap forward in our efforts to offer the most advanced hybrid technology to Malaysians. More than 180 units of the Civic e:HEV RS will be delivered to Malaysians and today, we are celebrating the memorable occasion with the first owner, Mr. Chin Kok Fung,” he added. Commenting on his choice of the Civic e:HEV, Mr. Chin said: “I have always been a fan of performance driven cars. When Honda introduced a 2.0-litre e:HEV powertrain, I was immediately impressed with the technology and performance it offers. I am looking forward to experience the thrill of owning this exciting e:HEV technology and to test the car’s potential.” The e:HEV powertrain While the 2-litre e:HEV powertrain is available in the Civic e:HEV Hatchback in Europe, Japan and Australia, the sedan version is only available in Malaysian, Thailand and China. This powertrain combines 2 electric motors coupled with an Electric Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT) and an Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with a 2-litre petrol. Together with a power-dense (72 cells) lithium-ion battery pack that has a capacity of 1.05 kWh, the system output from the e:HEV system is 135 Kw (equivalent to 184 ps) and 315 Nm.

The engine, which has industry-leading thermal efficiency of 41%, direct contributes 105 kW (143 ps)/189 Nm which is used for stronger acceleration or sustained higher speeds as well as for powering the second electric motor to recharge the battery pack. The e:HEV system prioritizes use of the electric motor, especially when starting off, except when the battery level may be low. Intelligent and sophisticated programming allows the system to switch between pure electric and engine drive modes, as well as a combination of both.

The driver can refer to the Power Flow Display on the 9-inch Advanced Display Panel on the dashboard. This display shows, in real-time, the flow of energy from the motors to the wheels, when recharging is taking place while on the move, or when the petrol engine is in operation when additional performance is needed.

Differences from other Civic models The Civic e:HEV is differentiated from the other Civic models with the addition of Chrome Ring Insert Headlight and Front Grille, Black Half Chrome Door Handle, 18-inch Dual Tone Alloy Wheels, Single Tailpipe Finisher, as well as the unique Blue H Mark and e:HEV emblem. Interior features include a 10.2-inch Full TFT Meter, with additional flagship features such as dual-zone air-conditioning and a Key Card which acts as a validator for locking/unlocking the doors and starting the engine. As with some other Honda models, there is also remote start available which allows starting the engine from far away to run the air-conditioner and cool down the interior.