$!First Hyundai concept showroom in Penang

HYUNDAI’S first concept showroom (pix), dubbed the Hyundai Penang City Store, opened its doors in Gurney Paragon Mall recently to provide greater accessibility and a new lifestyle shopping experience for its customers. It has an “inviting, modern and chic interior design” as well as a digitalised interactive wall; in addition to displaying the latest Hyundai models, the new showroom also offers digitalised service for the public to experience the “look and feel” of their desired cars using a car configurator.

With this innovative car configurator, customers will have the virtual experience of personalising their cars according to the colour of their choice. Unlike conventional car showrooms, the Hyundai Penang City Store has more self-service options with an interactive screen and a Hyundai Collection merchandise area that offers wider selection of Hyundai collectables.

“Hyundai is revolutionising the way cars are sold by engaging customers in a more personal manner. We believe that the public will be drawn to a more relaxed and cosier environment. They can check out our latest models and shop for their favourite merchandise at ease,” said Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd managing director Low Yuan Lung. By opening the concept showroom in a mall where footfall is higher, Low said this will help to elevate brand awareness for Hyundai and ultimately drive sales.

An AC charging station has also been installed on Basement 2 of Gurney Paragon Mall for the convenience of Hyundai electric vehicle owners who frequent the mall. The charging station operates daily during the mall operation hours from 10am to 10pm.

Hyundai Penang City Store’s customers who purchase their cars from this 1S centre will be supported by Sime Darby Auto Hyundai’s full-fledged service centre, located nearby at Jalan Sungai Pinang for all their service and repair needs. Apart from offering the usual preventive maintenance service, other services offered at the full-fledged service centre also include air-conditioning service, body and paint restoration, collision repair and insurance claim as well as vehicle insurance renewal.

For the comfort and convenience of customers, this service centre also comes with a customer lounge that is equipped with Wi-Fi and a refreshments corner.