$!First Look At The Volkswagen ID.7... But It’s Still Camouflaged

ALTHOUGH Volkswagen began selling its ID. range of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in 2020 and 5 models to date, none of them is a sedan. The first was a hatchback (ID.3), followed by three crossover SUVs (ID.4, ID.5 and ID.6) and one MPV/minivan (ID.Buzz). During the second quarter of this year, the range will get its first sedan which is designated the ID.7. The sedan will be offered in the three primary markets of China, Europe and North America. The model is being previewed this week at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, USA, but like the ID.4 and ID.Buzz when they were first previewed before launch, the ID.7 also has camouflage that is somewhat unique.

40 layers of paint have been applied, of which some are conductive while others have insulating properties. A total of 22 areas of the car can be controlled separately and are electrified below the top layer of paint (electroluminescence) so that they light up. If all this is connected to a sound system, the rhythm is visualized by illumination of individual areas! Volkswagen says this is an interactive feature and symbolizes the next step in the digitalization of the future flagship model of the ID. family. QR codes on the bonnet and on both sides provide an interface between the physical and digital worlds. The entire camouflage also takes the QR code theme further and thus hides the contours of the final production vehicle.

Based on ID.AERO concept However, it is also mentioned that the ID.7 is based on the ID.AERO concept which was shown in June 2022 in China. The characteristic features of the design include the aerodynamic front section and roof, which both help to reduce energy consumption and increase the range. Air intakes located in the front end guide the air flowing through them down the sides of the vehicle to the rear in a targeted way. They therefore form an air curtain, which calms the airflow at the sides of the vehicle. The roof slopes to the rear and thus contributes to the very good drag coefficient of the ID.7. “With the new ID.7, we are extending our electric model range into the upper segments. The sedan will offer top-class technology and quality. The ID.7 is one of ten new electric models that we are planning to launch by 2026. Our goal? To deliver suitable products for our customers in every single segment,” said Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

700 kms range claimed At this time, technical details are still not provided other than that the range is claimed to be up to 700 kms. Like the other ID. models, the ID.7 also uses the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) specially developed for BEVs. That is has been used for a hatchback, SUV, MPV and now, a sedan, shows the versatility of the platform and architecture. Given the recent problems with its infotainment systems and the issues with the haptic controls on the steering wheel (which will be discontinued), Volkswagen is emphasizing that the ID.7 will have a new display concept with a 15-inch screen and an augmented head-up display.

Innovative climate control system The climate control system is also said to be innovative, with new air conditioning controls integrated into the first level of the infotainment system and featuring illuminated touch sliders. The new air conditioning concept has intelligent vents which work with a number of functions. For instance, the ID.7 can detect when the driver is approaching based on their key and will already start to cool the interior on hot days or heat the interior on cold days before the driver gets into the vehicle. The Smart Air Vents control the flow of air and move dynamically to distribute the air over large areas as quickly as possible. If there are passengers in the car, the air can be directed straight to the body or ventilate the interior indirectly.



