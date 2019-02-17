$!First Volkswagen 3S centre opens in Sabah

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) and Kota Bumi Sdn Bhd on Thursday launched the Volkswagen Kota Bumi 3S centre.

The 3S centre is located at Inanam, one of the automotive hubs in the area, and aims to cater and serve Volkswagen owners in the region such as Inanam, Menggatal, Lintas, Kolombong, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Sepanggar.

Open from Monday to Saturday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, it is the only authorised Volkswagen dealership in Sabah, and brings the total of Volkswagen 3S centres to 18, nationwide.

Volkswagen Kota Bumi is a one-stop centre for Volkswagen owners in Sabah as it provides sales and aftersales services, including diagnosis, repairs and maintenance services.

Spanning over three floors, the showroom can accommodate two display cars, while the aftersales area has four service bays manned by three aftersales staff, capable of servicing up to 16 cars daily.