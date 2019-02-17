$!First Volkswagen 3S centre opens in Sabah

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) and Kota Bumi Sdn Bhd on Thursday launched the Volkswagen Kota Bumi 3S centre.
The 3S centre is located at Inanam, one of the automotive hubs in the area, and aims to cater and serve Volkswagen owners in the region such as Inanam, Menggatal, Lintas, Kolombong, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Sepanggar.
Open from Monday to Saturday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, it is the only authorised Volkswagen dealership in Sabah, and brings the total of Volkswagen 3S centres to 18, nationwide.
Volkswagen Kota Bumi is a one-stop centre for Volkswagen owners in Sabah as it provides sales and aftersales services, including diagnosis, repairs and maintenance services.
Spanning over three floors, the showroom can accommodate two display cars, while the aftersales area has four service bays manned by three aftersales staff, capable of servicing up to 16 cars daily.
Other services offered there include insurance and vehicle trade-ins, road tax renewal, engine overhaul and 24-hours breakdown assistance.
As an value-added service, the 3S centre also provides pick-up and delivery services to customers upon request, as well as free car wash.
VPCM managing director Erik Winter said: “Ensuring the joy of ownership in owning a Volkswagen is our priority, and key to this is our customer satisfaction.
“We believe that this can only be achieved with the strong support of our dealer partners, and I would like to congratulate Kota Bumi for their commitment and dedication in building the Volkswagen brand in Sabah.”