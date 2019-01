BERMAZ Motor has announced that new Mazda vehicles registered on Jan 1 onwards will have five years manufacturer’s warranty and five years free maintenance (previously three years free maintenance).

The new coverage terms apply to all Mazda vehicles distributed by Bermaz Motor except the Mazda BT-50 pickup.

The free maintenance package provides Mazda vehicle owners with free scheduled maintenance according to manufacturer’s standards and is inclusive of labour, parts and lubricants.

Both manufacturer’s warranty and free maintenance have a coverage period of five years and a mileage limit of 100,000km, whichever comes first.

Additional value-added aftersales services are available to Mazda owners.

Bermaz has 24-hours Mazda Roadside Assistance for vehicle breakdowns.

Bermaz also operates the Mazda Mobile Service in Klang Valley and Penang, which provides door-to-door vehicles servicing with no additional charges.

In collaboration with the Mazda Medicare Fund, which is one of Bermaz’s corporate social responsibility programmes, the Mazda Privelege Card was introduced to increase charity funds and to reward social responsibility-conscious Mazda owners who continue to be engaged with Bermaz’s charitable programmes.

The Mazda privilege Card entitles its owner with privileges on aftersales services required beyond the free scheduled maintenance and official merchandise.