Flagship MAN debuts at MCVE 2022

MAN Truck & Bus (M) Sdn Bhd (MAN Malaysia) believes there is significant market demand for the flagship model of its recently launched Euro 5 emission-compliant New MAN Truck Generation line-up.
And so, the all-new TGX was officially unveiled at this year’s Malaysia Commercial Vehicle Expo (MCVE) 2022.
Following its Malaysian debut, the all-new TGX with a high roof and the largest cab among all the New MAN Truck Generation models, will be offered alongside its more familiar stablemate, the flexible and versatile TGS that is typically the model of choice in the local market.
With an exterior width of 2,440mm, length of 2,280mm and height of 2,150mm, the all-new TGX is designed for long-haul and cross-border trips that typically last a few days.
The spacious cabin offers more than 520 litres of combined storage space while the standing height of 2,100mm allows easy movement for the driver and co-driver.
The TGX is powered by the proven MAN D2676 LF08 Euro 5 diesel engine with a maximum power output of 540hp, maximum torque of 2,500Nm and much lower carbon emissions to comply with stricter envrionmental, social and governance (ESG) standards that are the norm in today’s business environment.
Its 12-speed MAN TipMatic gearbox promises excellent moving-off and gearshift strategy to reduce fuel consumption and high levels of driving and operating comfort.
In November 2021, MAN became the first lorry manufacturer in Malaysia to offer Euro 5 engines as standard across its entire product portfolio.
MAN Malaysia managing director Andrew O’Brooks said that the move demonstrated the company’s desire to stand-up and be counted in Malaysia’s journey towards carbon neutral status by 2050.
“We are effectively challenging the Malaysian transporters to join the journey and take the lead in reducing carbon emissions. In Europe, long distance transport vehicles produce as much as 27 percent of CO2 gases. Malaysia must look and act now to reduce its carbon footprint, the commercial vehicle industry as well as public service vehicles can do their part in this environmental challenge,” he said.
“As a manufacturer, MAN is doing its part to offer the right solution. Our New MAN Truck Generation with Euro V engines as standard is an all-new product range that leads the way in driver orientation, fuel efficiency, assistance systems, digital networking and above all, sustainability. The industry certainly needs to reinvest in new, future-proof trucks that meet these criteria especially in the current business environment that demands strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance.
“The strong uptake since its launch just some four months ago shows that many Malaysian transporters are forward thinking and share our belief that we must do more for the environment now rather than later.”
At MCVE 2022, MAN Malaysia officially signed sale and purchase agreements with Sea Hawk Global Lines Sdn Bhd, Biforst Logistics Sdn Bhd and Azmi Gas Sdn Bhd.
See the TGX in all its metal glory at the MAN Malaysia Pavilion at booth M16 at MCVE 2022.