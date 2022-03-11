Flagship MAN debuts at MCVE 2022

MAN Truck & Bus (M) Sdn Bhd (MAN Malaysia) believes there is significant market demand for the flagship model of its recently launched Euro 5 emission-compliant New MAN Truck Generation line-up.

And so, the all-new TGX was officially unveiled at this year’s Malaysia Commercial Vehicle Expo (MCVE) 2022.

Following its Malaysian debut, the all-new TGX with a high roof and the largest cab among all the New MAN Truck Generation models, will be offered alongside its more familiar stablemate, the flexible and versatile TGS that is typically the model of choice in the local market.

With an exterior width of 2,440mm, length of 2,280mm and height of 2,150mm, the all-new TGX is designed for long-haul and cross-border trips that typically last a few days.

The spacious cabin offers more than 520 litres of combined storage space while the standing height of 2,100mm allows easy movement for the driver and co-driver.

The TGX is powered by the proven MAN D2676 LF08 Euro 5 diesel engine with a maximum power output of 540hp, maximum torque of 2,500Nm and much lower carbon emissions to comply with stricter envrionmental, social and governance (ESG) standards that are the norm in today’s business environment.

Its 12-speed MAN TipMatic gearbox promises excellent moving-off and gearshift strategy to reduce fuel consumption and high levels of driving and operating comfort.