$!Flood damage: More offering assistance

THE automotive industry is currently providing some assistance to car, motorcycle and commercial vehicle owners whose vehicles were affected by the recent floods.

The types of assistance are mostly free or subsidised towing service, discounts on parts and labour, free vehicle inspection, free washing/cleaning, special prices for upholstery restoration, easy payment plans and on-site assistance and consultation by their respective personnel/technical team.



Several companies have started doing a few days ago, with Perodua the earliest to offering a helping hand to perodua vehicle owners affected by the floods. More and more are offering similar assistance, in their own ways.

Honda Malaysia today announced its Flood Relief Programme, offering affected Honda car* owners a 25% discount on genuine parts under the programme.

The programme supports the repair services for affected Honda customers at the flood-stricken areas and it is running from now until Jan 31 next year.

Affected customers are advised to visit any of the Honda authorised dealers for assessment process and inspection service.

Honda customers who subscribed to Honda Insurance Plus (HiP) can enjoy free inspection** for their cars to ensure that the cars are safe to drive and in good running condition, especially after the floods.

In addition to providing towing service for cars damaged by the floods to the nearest Honda authorised dealership, HiP customers are entitled to receive flood allowance of up to RM1,500** to alleviate their burden.

At the same time, Honda Malaysia is working closely with the insurance companies to expedite the claim process for affected customers.

“Honda Insurance Plus (HiP) emphasises three pillars – Rescue, Protection and Savings, in line with Honda Malaysia’s commitment to providing peace of mind and protection for all Honda car owners and their cars through a comprehensive coverage. It also comes with roadside assistance where the rescue teams are always ready to assist and help customers at anytime and anywhere,” says the company.

For more information on the Flood Relief Programme and HiP, customers can call Honda Malaysia’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020 or log on to Honda Malaysia official website at www.honda.com.my.

*Only applicable for cars purchased from Honda authorised dealerships.

**Terms and conditions apply.

Edaran Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM), together with Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis Sdn Bhd (TCEAS) today announced a special Nissan Flood Relief Assistance programme to its customers impacted by the recent floods.

The programme offers 20% discount on parts and labour charges that will help alleviate financial burden for Nissan owners whose vehicles are affected. On top of that, a special upholstery restoration prices are available at RM1,655 nett for sedan vehicles and RM1,988 nett for MPVs, SUVs, pick-ups and vans respectively.

Additionally, Nissan owners can have better peace of mind with Easy Payment Plan (EPP) up to 12 months on total bill and six months or 10,000km mileage warranty (whichever comes first) on Nissan Genuine Parts replacement.

Extended services such as free towing (terms and conditions apply), door-to-door towing for vehicles that are badly affected and Collect & Deliver service for usual maintenance service over the weekends are now available.

Nissan owners can contact Nissan Customer Care Centre Hotline at 1800-88-3838 for further assistance, or call the nearest TCEAS outlet for an appointment.

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia’s (MMM) flood relief programme involves affected Mitsubishi owners in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Pahang.

The company is offering a 30% discount on Mitsubishi genuine spare parts and a 50% discount on labour costs from yesterday until Jan 20 next year for vehicles damaged by the floods.

In addition, MMM will also support owners by offering free towing service. All a customer needs to do is to contact Mitsubishi Assist 24Hrs customer careline (MA24) at 1-800-88-2166 to request this service.

Mitsubishi owners who arrange for their vehicle towing, without the assistance of MA24 and insurance coverage are also entitled to rebates worth up to RM300. For that, a customer has to lodge a police report and then tow the affected vehicle to the nearest Mitsubishi Motors service centre.

The programme is offered for vehicles purchased from Mitsubishi Motors authorised dealers.