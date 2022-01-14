$!Flood: Modenas owners can pay via Keluarga Malaysia voucher, get discount

ALIGNING with the Government’s initiative in assisting victims of the recent flash floods, Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional Sdn Bhd (Modenas) together with its participating service outlets, will now be accepting the Keluarga Malaysia Automotive Discount Voucher worth up to RM1,000 as a form of payment.

The voucher will be valid until March 31 as per the earlier announcement made by the government.

Under the programme, Modenas customers with the affected motorcycles can now redeem the RM1,000 voucher, subject to the terms and conditions set forth by the government, to claim against the repair of a flood-damaged private owned motorcycle.

In addition, the programme also throws in an additional 25% discount on all labour charges and spare parts cost.

The voucher can also be accepted as a down payment or part of payment in replacement of a new motorcycle in the case of a total loss to the existing motorcycle due to the flood. This is subject to the terms and conditions.

“We at Modenas are all hands-on-deck in showing support towards a noble cause such as this. With this small gesture, we hope that the victims can get back on their feet to regain whatever that they have lost and most importantly to continue with their livelihood to support the family,” said Modenas CEO Roslan Roskan.

For enquiries, owners of affected motorcycle can contact the Modenas toll-free line at 1-800-880-181 or WhatsApp its Careline at 019-570 8135; or the participating authorised Modenas service centres (pix, bottom) as per the link here.