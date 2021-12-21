Flood relief assistance for Mercedes-Benz customers

MERCEDES-Benz Malaysia has announced a flood relief assistance programme to help all customers who are affected by the recent floods nationwide.

Valid until Jan 31 next year, the company offers up to 30% discount on all parts repair, free vehicle towing by authorised dealerships and a free evaluation of all necessary repair costs with a 0% interest free easy payment plan.

“The safety of our customers is our utmost priority. Together with our network of dealers, we are committed to ensure that our customers and their Mercedes-Benz cars get the care it needs in these unprecedented times.” said company president and CEO Sagree Sardien.

Affected Mercedes-Benz owners can contact their preferred authorised Mercedes-Benz dealerships or Mercedes-Benz 24-hour roadside assistance and customer care centre at 1-800-88-1133.