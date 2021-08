OVER 190 Petron service stations dealers stepped up to organise the “Jom Bantu Food Bank and Community Table” for communities affected by the pandemic. Inspired by the message “Take what you need, Give what you can”, the community pantries located in Petron stations aim to provide those in need with easy access to essential items, while giving others an opportunity to help vulnerable sectors.

Petron Sg Besi toll (south-bound).

In a show of solidarity and support, local residents and customers have been contributing to these community tables, while Petron employees donated cash and other items. Petron Malaysia head of retail and commercial business Choong Kum Choy says: “This is the second year that we have set up food banks at our service stations. We are happy to partner with our dealers in showing compassion and exercising our corporate social responsibility. We also thank our many customers who have contributed to this cause.”

Petron Ulam North in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The full list of stations with community pantries can be found on Petron corporate website at www.petronmalaysia.com.my, as well as details on how to donate. Updates will also be posted on the official Petron Malaysia Instagram and Facebook page. “With the current pandemic situation, with many losing their jobs, we are trying our best to contribute to society. We have participated in the Jom Bantu Food Bank initiative since July 3. At Petron Sg Besi Toll Southbound, we provide food resources such as rice, cooking oil, flour, eggs and many more to those in need. We also receive donations from the public to support our foodbank program,” said Sukinah Zulkifli of Petron Sg Besi Toll Southbound.

Petron Jln Lunas in Kulim, Kedah.

In Kota Kinabalu, Petron Jalan Ulam North service station supported local farmers by sourcing fresh fruit and vegetables from them. “We source fresh fruits and vegetables from our local, rural farmers as a way to support local businesses. We then give it to the people in need. The 2-in-1 initiative is our way to help the public during this pandemic,” expressed Madam Philomena Munang, dealer of Petron Ulam North. In Kedah, Petron Jalan Lunas FI offered “whole fresh chicken” to the community.

Petron Jln Lunas in Kulim, Kedah.

“I strongly support the Petron Foodbank initiative to help those who are in need. We came up with an idea to give away ‘whole chicken’ in addition to the canned food and dry food stock on the food bank shelves. At least, they can enjoy a chicken meal with their family and put a big smile on their children’s faces,” said Mohamad Zaini Yahya, dealer of Petron Jalan Lunas FI. The community tables are stocked with rice, sugar, salt, flour, cooking oil, biscuits, eggs, noodles, canned food, dried food, toilet paper, and soap, among other basic items. These will be available at the stations and free for those who might need them.

Petron New Larkin, Johor Bahru.

Petron also collaborated with KPJ Healthcare (KPJ) in launching eight KPJ food banks at selected stations to further reached out to those deserving people under this initiative. The first set up by KPJ in Petron New Larkin opened on July 23 was well received by the community. “The response has been overwhelming. The food bank initiative allowed us to connect with others, creating stronger community bonds while contributing to society. It’s not all about money nor popularity. It’s about being able to be that someone who makes a person look forward to tomorrow with hope,” said Azura Abu Bakar, Dealer of Petron New Larkin Johor Bahru.

Petron Kg Melayu, Johor Bahru.

Petron stations in Johor are also working with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) Johor for the collection of food items at 10 Petron service stations. The MDTCA food collection invites the public to donate food and essential items, which will then be distributed to targeted groups by the state MDTCA. “We hope to reach more beneficiaries through the concerted efforts of our dealers, KPJ, MDTCA Johor, and our employees so that no one is left behind. This is our humble contribution to help ease the burden of those in need. We are in this together and we will try to help in any way we can,” said Choong. Earlier in May, Petron launched a donation drive allowing PMiles card members to donate points to B40 families in need of groceries. Under the “PetronMyKasih Jom Derma” donation programme, each P-Miles point donated will be converted into cash and vested into MyKasih Foundation. The programme will run until Aug 31. Through the Foundation, B40 families can purchase groceries and other necessities from more than 250 retail store partners including Mydin, Tesco, Giant, Econsave, The Store, Aeon, 99 Speedmart, and TF Value Mart. All donations will be issued with tax-exempt receipts from MyKasih Foundation.