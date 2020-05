CHEVRON Malaysia Limited, which markets the retail brand Caltex, in partnership with multinational ride-hailing company are donating about 2,800 meals to frontliners “who have selflessly served the nation” since the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia.

Since May 15 right up to June 11, both companies have been delivering food packs to health workers at clinics, as well as police officers and army personnel who are manning roadblocks.

In this innovative collaboration, Caltex used its partner as its community outreach partner and tapped into its breadth of expertise in the food and beverage sector as well as their depth of industry experience in delivery and logistics management.

Under this programme, both the companies are working with Alibaba and a home-grown restaurant which serves authentic Malay-Nyonya cuisine with a contemporary twist, to supply the food packs in their bid to support local businesses throughout this challenging period.

Chevron Malaysia Limited country chairman Jay Gomez said: “As a company that values safety and security, Chevron understands and recognises the tremendous concerted effort, time and dedication of our health workers and law enforcement personnel.

“We appreciate the commitment of these frontliners during our time of need by maintaining Malaysia’s safety and security, and we would like to acknowledge their contribution to society. It is fitting that this initiative is taking place on the cusp of Hari Raya Aidilfitri as it is a time for togetherness and unity.

We hope these donations will show our brave frontliners that we’re standing by them during this challenging time.”

During the month of Ramadan, the food packs will be delivered in the evenings to accommodate the requirements of frontliners who are fasting during this period.