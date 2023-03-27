$!Ford Australia Introduces A Baby Raptor, The Wildtrak X

TO fill the gap between the Wildtrak and the Raptor in terms of off-road capability and on-road comfort, Ford Australia has introduced the Wildtrak X variant for the Ranger. In addition to a list of already existing standard equipment, the new trim, which is also available on the pickup from the previous generation, gets enhanced suspension, a wider track, and improved ground clearance.

Beginning with the exterior, the Ranger Wiltrak X gets a steel bash plate, a slightly modified grill with colourful elements above the lower intake, and a set of Matrix LED headlights up front. Aluminum side steps, black Ford insignia, Wildtrak X emblems, and a particular shade of Cyber Orange with contrasting Asphalt Black accents are some further characteristics added to the baby Raptor. A flexible rack system with a collapsible roof rack and a sliding rack in the rear is also added. A new set of 17-inch wheels with gripping General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires (265/70 R17) will likely catch the attention of pickup fans.

With the new Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers with End Stop Control Valve (ESCV) technology, this new model of Ranger receives some significant suspension enhancements, unlike the Wildtrak X trim of the previous generation Ranger, which was primarily restricted to cosmetic alterations. The Wildtrak X was created and constructed with the “overlanding community front of mind,” according to David Grice, chief engineer of the Ford Ranger platform. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder bi-turbo diesel engine with 201 horsepower (150 kW/204 PS) and 500 Nm of torque is exclusively available for the Wiltrak X. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic gearbox with the help of the full-time 4WD system. With the Trail Turn Assist and Trail Control systems, as well as the Rock Crawl driving mode that was adapted from the Raptor, off-road capabilities are further enhanced. When traveling over uneven terrain, Trail Turn Assist brakes the inner rear wheel at low speeds, cutting the turning radius by 25%. Standard features include a B&O premium audio system, a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, and an overhead auxiliary switch bank that supports aftermarket accessory compatibility.