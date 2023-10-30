Ford Shifts Strategy as EV Sales Stall

FORD, along with several other automakers, has made significant investments, totalling billions of dollars, in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Nevertheless, the transition to electric vehicles has encountered unexpected hurdles, with EV sales showing a slowdown. In response, Ford has been compelled to reduce prices and offer discounts on previously sought-after models like the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning in an effort to attract buyers.

In light of these challenges, Ford has reportedly taken the decision to halt the development of its $12 billion EV facility in Kentucky, originally intended for the production of batteries for upcoming EV models. It’s worth noting that this decision does not affect Ford’s Blue Oval City facility in Tennessee or its plans for the next generation of electric vehicles.

Ford’s financial reports reveal a demanding period for the company, with a reported loss of $1.3 billion in the last quarter and a cumulative loss of $3.1 billion for the year. Projections indicate a potential $4 billion loss in 2023.

However, amidst these challenges, there could be a silver lining for consumers. As automakers adjust their strategies, lower prices and discounts on electric vehicles are becoming more commonplace.

Furthermore, changes to point-of-sale tax credits set to take effect in 2024 may provide a boost to EV sales, potentially leading to improved prospects for automakers in the electric vehicle market. The road to electrification, it seems, may still hold promise despite the current headwinds.