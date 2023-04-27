Ford To Build Ranger In China

ALTHOUGH Ford pick-up trucks are sold all over the planet, they are not seen in China as the company’s range does not include such products. This will soon change as the carmaker has announced that it will manufacture and sell the Ranger in the world’s largest vehicle market. The announcement was made at Auto Shanghai 2023 and the model to be introduced will be the latest generation which made its debut in November 2021 (Malaysia in July 2022). The Ranger is exported from two production hubs – in Thailand and in South Africa – to some 180 markets.

The Ranger made in China will be only for sales in that market but Ford has not mentioned which factory it will use. Its current models are produced at six different plants (besides Ford Lio Ho in Taiwan) that are joint venture facilities with either Changan or JMC. Primarily developed in Australia, the Ranger will be fine-tuned for Chinese customers. Ford will also provide original accessories for the truck as well and this is where the Ford China Design Centre in Shanghai would be involved to tailor them to local tastes. Other than saying that both double cab and single cab bodystyles will be offered, Ford has not indicated the drivetrains. There are four powertrains available with petrol and diesel engines, with 6-speed manual and 10-speed automatic transmissions.