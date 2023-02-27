$!Formula E: Da Costa Collects First Win With TAG Heuer Porsche Team In Cape Town

Antonio Felix da Costa drove a storming race from 11th on the grid to his first win for TAG Heuer Porsche in the event, after producing a carbon copy of one of the best moves you’ll ever see for the lead, on two separate occasions. The Season 6 champion returned to form last time out with third in Hyderabad but this was something else in a properly attritional race with just 13 drivers finishing the knife-edge encounter.

The 2.921 km circuit is around the DHL Stadium, skirting the coastline with the famous Table Mountain as a backdrop. The surface had bumpy braking zones, a tight chicane at Turns 4, 5 and 6 and a pacy, narrow section midway around the lap that would challenge the GEN3 racing cars.

After racing at a brand new track in Hyderabad, India, for Round 3 of the ABB Formula E World Championship, the drivers headed southwest to another new venue – Cape Town in South Africa. While not the first Formula E event in Africa as previous events have also been run in Marrakesh, Morocco, since 2016, the Cape Town circuit is the fastest of this 16-race season.

Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy had outdone impressive rookie and polesitter Sacha Fenestraz and Maximilian Guenther through the first round of ATTACK MODE activations – going longer before opting for his initial 50kW boost and creeping into the lead.

The Porsche driver had clambered his way through the top 10 and into the top three by Lap 20. With the pack squeezed by a Full Course Yellow on Lap 21, the top four were split by just 1.5 seconds and the scrap for the lead was anybody’s.

With the quartet up front nose to tail after Guenther clipped a wall and had to retire, Cassidy got ahead of Fenestraz – by less than half-a-second with da Costa and Vergne for company. The former teammates in third and fourth swept by Fenestraz as the Nissan jumped through the ATTACK MODE loop and set about leader Cassidy.

The move for P1 was one of the best ever seen. On Lap 24, Da Costa produced an outrageous pass to steal the lead from Cassidy at the trickiest part of the track –Turns 7, 8 and 9 that had been the site of three crashes earlier in the weekend. The Porsche driver surged around the outside of Turn 7 and made it stick up the inside at Turn 8 – keeping his foot in.

Then he pulled enough of a gap to take his second mandatory ATTACK MODE and retake the lead but he missed the activation loop, handing the lead to Hyderabad winner Vergne a lap later. The Frenchman had never had back-to-back wins to this point.

The former teammates then fought to the flag. Vergne, having taken just one of his 11 victories to-date by more than 2 seconds. The gap was half a second with the full 30 laps down and just two added on for the time lost to cautions to come.

On Lap 21, Da Costa then tried the same stunning overtaking maneuver once again, this time on Vergne – one of the toughest competitors who has been in the series since 2014 . As before, there was no room to breathe but he still sent it around the outside of Turn 7 into 8 and 9 and on to a memorable race win in spite of being under tremendous pressure from the DS PENSKE driver.

Meanwhile, Fenestraz had made it by Cassidy to take a potential podium but heartbreakingly, the Nissan driver hit the wall on the final lap. So near, yet so far for the rookie after another super impressive race weekend.

Rene Rast (NEOM McLaren) steered to a cool fourth after a six-place gain, while Sebastien Buemi (Envision Racing) took the flag fifth. Dan Ticktum ensured NIO 333 would score strongly again with a sixth-place finish – two top sixes on the bounce for the Anglo-Chinese outfit which has started GEN3 well.

Reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne settled for relative scraps and seventh, while his teammate steered to the podium. Norman Nato (Nissan), Andre Lotterer (TAG Heuer Porsche) and Jake Hughes (NEOM McLaren) rounded out the top 10 and the points.

The poor luck for the Jaguar TCS Racing team didn’t let up. Sam Bird’s damaged car wasn’t fit to make the start after his qualifying shunt, then Mitch Evans was slapped with a drive-through penalty for an overpower violation, dropping him out of a strong fourth spot at the time, early in the race.

Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis had worked his way up to ninth, looking to capitalise on standings leader Wehrlein’s retirement, but he’d be shot down by a drive-through penalty for under-pressured tyres.

Despite that retirement, Wehrlein still leads the Drivers’ World Championship with 80 points to Jake Dennis’ 62 points. Vergne jumps to 50 points in third with da Costa now into fourth on 46. Porsche head Envision Racing 126 points to 84 in the Teams’ running.

The team will continue westward another 4,000 kms to Brazil and yet another new circuit in Sao Paolo on March 25. That’s three new cities for the single-seater all-electric series which began in September 2014. Because the racing cars have zero emissions, they are allowed to run on city streets. Of course, the same high standards of protective measures for spectators as specified by the FIA must also be met.