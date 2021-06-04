Four new MINIs launched

MINI Malaysia on Wednesday introduced the new MINI 3 Door, 5 Door and the Convertible, alongside the latest generation of the zero-carbon-emitting MINI Electric. The 3 Door, 5 Door and Convertible sport a “progressive look”, thanks to a new front design, characteristic side scuttles and redesigned rear apron. MINI Malaysia says the new models also set new benchmarks for signature design elements such as the light alloy rims, new colours, redesigned steering wheel, interior surfaces and air outlets.

The new models are also made more distinguishable by their Piano Black exterior that embellishes their door handles, exhaust tailpipes, MINI logos, model badges and fuel lid in black, further complemented by the modernised side scuttle with LED indicators and model-specific inserts. Towards the rear, the widened geometry of the rear bumper emphasises the wider stance and sportiness of the new models, along with the new rear foglamps styled in a centred LED light. The cockpit decor panel geometry is now refreshed with enlarged decor parts and the introduction of new decor designs. The inner and outer air vents have been modernised as well and are integrated into the cockpit fascia.

The new generation central instrument cluster, with new Piano Black high-gloss surround, also features a larger 8.8-inch display with navigation and Apple CarPlay, along with modern graphics that now come as standard. The new digital instrument cluster with 5.0-inch colour display also uses black panel technology. The new ambient light with six different colours is also available to round off the refreshed interior atmosphere. The 3 Door, 5 Door and Convertible are powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder MINI TwinPower* Turbo engine, complemented by a seven-speed dual-clutch sports automatic transmission, to deliver up to 192hp and 280Nm of torque. Top speed for the 3 Door and 5 Door is 235km/h, while the Convertible can go up to a maximum of 230km/h.

As for the 0-100km/h sprint, the 3 Door and 5 Door do it in 6.7 seconds and 6.8 seconds respectively, while the Convertible gets it done in 7.1 seconds. Innovative assistance now standard The 3 Door, 5 Door, Convertible and Electric have driving assistant system as standard, consisting of the digital high-beam assistant, speed limit information, person warning with light city braking function and approach control warning with light city braking function. The system also come with the parking assistant and lane departure warning – which are new to the MINI family line-up and now standard features across all new MINI models.

In addition to the digital instrument cluster, teleservices, MINI Online, intelligent emergency call, remote services and telephony with wireless charging are also standard across all variants. The 3 Door and 5 Door come in White Silver, Island Blue, Chili Red, British Racing Green and Grey roof, complete with Jet Black roof and black bonnet stripes. The Convertible is available in the exclusive Zesty Yellow, White Silver, Island Blue, Chili Red and British Racing Green, complete with “MINI Yours” soft top.

Passion, electrified The latest generation of the MINI Electric (pix, next page) now comes with a wealth of new features and a “pure design language” and also available with a range of new equipment made standard. It features new front bumpers that does away with foglamps and now includes integrated air curtains for improved aerodynamics. A new frontal appearance has a new yellow “S” badge in place of the previous “E” badge. A new body-colour safety bar rests on the front bumper, while a black surround now accentuates the hexagonal shape of the radiator grille.

Adaptive LED headlights with “matrix functionality” now come with high-gloss black inner housing and along the sides, there is a modernised side scuttle design that includes LED indicators and Electric-specific inserts. Towards the rear, the previously Vigorous Grey tailgate handle is now swapped out for a sleek black, while the rear bumper retains its original design language. The latest Electric retains 17-inch wheels, with Electric Power Spoke two-tone rims with run-flat tyres. All thrill, no carbon footprint Powering the Electric is a synchronous electric motor developed by the BMW Group – a front-axle unit capable of 184hp, as well as a 12-module T-shaped battery unit with a net capacity of 28.9kWh.

It has the same 270Nm peak torque as its predecessor and emits zero carbon emissions locally, while consuming 15.2-17.6kWh per 100km of travel. Maximum speed is 150km/h and up to 232km (WLTP) of driving range, while its century sprint is 7.3 seconds. When recharging at a DC charging station, the Electric only requires approximately 36 minutes to go from zero to 80% charge. The Wallbox Plus offers an 80% charge in just 2.5 hours, similar to recharging at a public AC charging station. The charging progress can be viewed on the inside of the charging flap, at the digital instrument cluster or via the MINI App.

Other features include a new cockpit decor panel geometry that appears horizontally-stretched through enlarged trim, a new steering wheel design with horizontal spokes, modernised inner and outer air vents, new ambient lighting in the form of light strips that highlight the interior geometry, new door bezel decor, head up display and a 12-speaker 360-watt Harman Kardon sound system. Advanced connectivity features, audio and navigation features are also now available in the new Electric with the digital instrument cluster – capable of displaying key information on the charging status of the vehicle such as remaining time, charging percentage, available range and also temperature outside the vehicle, along with the current driving mode. The Green Driving Assistant (GDA) provides useful onboard functionalities, such as the range assistant that presents different solutions to the driver in case of insufficient battery, for greater peace of mind.

It is able to suggest a more efficient “Green Route”, driving mode or the nearest charging station, so the driver can still arrive at their destination. The range circle also displays the range within the selected driving mode in the map. Exterior colour offerings of the new Electric include the exclusive White Silver with Black roof and Energetic Yellow accents, British Racing Green with Black roof and Black mirror caps and the Midnight Black with White roof and Energetic Yellow accents. All four new MINI models are already available at all authorised MINI dealerships nationwide. However, in accordance with the current Movement Control Order, dealerships will be closed for physical viewing and customers are encouraged to view the new MINI models online via the www.mini.my website.

The MINIs are also available for online booking at RM1,000 each via the MINI eShop platform here. They come with five years roadside assistance programme and four years unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service. On top of those, the Electric comes with eight years/100,000km high voltage battery warranty with free scheduled service.

The new MINIs’ recommended retail prices with sales tax exemption (on-the-road, without insurance) are: RM253,318.69 (3 Door), RM261,005.83 (5 Door), RM274,360.46 (Convertible) and RM217,470.73 (Electric). *Not to be confused with the mad twin turbo system, MINI’s “TwinPower Turbo” system (which is a brand of sorts by parent company BMW) offers similar power to a twin turbo system with more efficient power delivery, less weight and in a smaller package.