Four of seven special edition Hondas given away

LAST weekend, Honda Malaysia shared the joy of achieving its one-millionth sale during its 1 Million Dreams Grand Finale, at the Bukit Jalil stadium.

Filled with funfair-like activities, the event celebrated with “all Malaysians who have spurred Honda Malaysia to continue moving forward on the road to success”, while providing a special occasion to present the Special Edition cars to four lucky winners who took home a Jazz, Civic, CR-V and an Accord.

The event was the culmination of the many “1 Million Dreams Campaign” activities organised for the public in February and March.

The campaign activities ran across all Honda authorised dealerships, while the Special Edition models were brought on a 1 Million Dreams Exhibition across states to meet Malaysians.

Since Honda Malaysia kicked off the campaign in February 2021, the response has been overwhelming and alongside the favourable feedback was the over 155,600 entries received in just one month.

The seven winners will be the only seven people in Malaysia who own these one-of-a-kind Special Edition cars, which were uniquely designed to celebrate this major milestone.

In addition, Honda Malaysia allocated the Jazz 1 Million Edition specially for frontliners to win, as its way to thank all the frontliners who have been working tirelessly over the past year to protect the health and safety of everyone in Malaysia.

Three of the Special Edition models, which are the BR-V, all-new City and HR-V, will be announced by the event’s collaborators Cuckoo, Shopee and Watsons in early April 2021.