Free Saga for Iriz owner

PROTON Iriz owner Azrul Firdaus Ramli (pix, with wife and child), a 30-year-old quality assurance engineer from Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, won a Proton Saga in Proton’s “Sayangi Protonku Service & Win” contest.

He was presented with brand-new Saga Premium AT – the contest’s grand prize – from Proton on Feb 26, in Shah Alam.

The contest, co-branded with Petronas, was held from Aug 15 to Nov 15 last year.

It was designed to reward Proton car owners for regularly servicing their cars and to promote Proton’s authorised service centres.

Over 125,000 Proton customers sent in their vehicles for servicing during the contest period.

Eligible participants were required to upload pictures of their cars on their own Facebook pages.

A post must be accompanied with creative captions with the hashtags #SAYANGIPROTONKU and #ProtonServiceandWin and tag three friends.

Proton’s management then selected the winner based on the creativity of their posts.