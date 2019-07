FOR the first time in Malaysia, consumers can enjoy a new form of mobility with the introduction of “Renault Subscription”.

Offering freedom and flexibility, Renault Subscription allows customers to break away from long-term loan tenures, rigid lock-ins and concerns about vehicle depreciation costs for as low as RM43 per day.

Both of the core Renault models are available – the Captur “lifestyle crossover” and the premium flagship Koleos D-segment SUV.

Renault Subscription offers customers a choice of two plans – “Fixed” and “Switch”.

Customers who opt for the more structured Fixed plan can enjoy the Captur from as low as RM1,299 a month and the Koleos from RM2,299 a month.

Alternatively, customers can choose to go with the highly flexible Switch plan.

A first in Malaysia, the Switch plan offers ultimate freedom with no lock-in, providing more value-add that consumers are looking for.

Under this plan, subscribers can conveniently switch between both Renault models, for as low as RM1,999 per month, depending on their needs.

As a first in the market, the closest comparison for Renault Subscription would have to be traditional leasing.

However, Renault Subscription is different from traditional leasing schemes in offering the following benefits:

- No long-term and expensive fixed terms.

- Highly competitive rates and flexibility to encourage customers to try out different Renault models.

- Freedom to switch between different Renault models for durations of customer’s choosing, with no lock-ins or penalties (via Switch plan).

- All-inclusive costs and peace-of-mind knowing that road tax, insurance and regular maintenance is covered in the package. Switch subscribers are also covered for wear and tear with unlimited mileage, while an annual mileage cap of 20,000 km will apply to customers under the Fixed plan.

- Additional savings with zero down-payment and no interest rates commonly associated with hire purchase loans.

- Depending on the plan selected, there will be a security deposit of RM2,500 or RM3,500, which is refundable.

For a limited time only, customers who subscribe will receive a one-month free subscription for the Fixed two-year plan.

Refer to the table at the bottom of this article for details on the two plans.