NAZA Corporation Holdings Sdn Bhd group CEO of automotive group Datuk Samson Anand George was recently conferred the Ordre National du Mérite (the National Order of Merit) by the French government, underlining his contributions towards France through the automotive industry.

The Ambassador of France to Malaysia, Frederic Laplanche, conferred the distinguished award to George at a conferment ceremony held at the Residence of France, Kuala Lumpur.

A French order established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802 and restored by decree in 1963 by President Charles de Gaulle, the Ordre National du Mérite is awarded by the President of the French Republic and seeks to reward distinguished men and women for their civil or military achievements.

George said of the award: “I am truly humbled and honoured to be conferred the Ordre National du Mérite, a recognition by the government of the French Republic.



“Our association with France began with the Peugeot 206 CKD project in 2006 and this partnership has since culminated in a joint venture that both Naza Group and Groupe PSA have forged to make Naza Automotive Manufacturing (NAM) in Gurun, Kedah its Asean manufacturing hub.

“We look forward to enhancing business opportunities and greater collaboration with French companies in the automotive industry.”