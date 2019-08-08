$!Fuel up and win with Caltex

STAND a chance to win a Volvo XC40 and more with a minimum fuel purchase of RM40 at Caltex service stations nationwide from now until October 31.

How do you do it? Read on...

- Pump a minimum of RM40 worth of petrol or diesel in a single receipt at any Caltex service stations nationwide.

- Submit your entries via WhatsApp to 018-2999980 with the following details:

a. Your full name, as per your identification card (IC).

b. Your IC number.

c. Transaction date.

d. Transacted amount in Ringgit Malaysia (RM).

e. Clear image of receipt.

f. Caltex JOURNEY Card membership number (if applicable).

Prizes up for grabs include:

- Grand prize: Volvo XC40.

- Second prize: Caltex StarCash petrol card worth RM5,000 each (x30 winners).

- Third prize: Caltex JOURNEY Card with 5,000 BPoints + Techron Concentrate Plus + Havoline Pro DS Fully Synthetic (x30 winners).

Third prize winners will also win the following Special Prizes monthly:

- Dashcams (x10 lucky draw winners for August).

- GoPro cameras (x10 lucky draw winners for September).

- Michelin tyres worth RM2,000 (x10 lucky draw winners for October).

For more information on the Caltex “Fuelled To Win” promotion, visit www.caltex.com/my or follow the “Caltex Malaysia” official Facebook page for the latest updates.