$!GAC GS3 arrives

THE year’s final entrant into the popular compact SUV segment has arrived in Malaysia, in the form of the GAC GS3 – a B-segment SUV which offers “dynamic styling, surprising spaciousness and amazing value”.

The fully-imported GS3 marks the introduction of the GAC brand in Malaysia by WTC Automotif (M) Sdn Bhd (WTCA), the official distributor of GAC vehicles in Malaysia.

The distributorship followed the signing of an agreement between WTCA and China-based GAC Motor International Limited (GAC International) on Nov 30. WTCA is currently working closely with GAC International to kick-start the local assembly of the GS3 and the future introduction of upcoming GAC models.

“We at WTC Automotif are proud and honoured to be chosen to represent one of the most dynamic automotive brands in China. Malaysian car buyers are now able to experience GAC vehicles that are renowned for their design, comfort and build quality, starting with the all-new GAC GS3 B-segment SUV,” said Tan Keng Meng, CEO of Warisan TC Holdings Bhd, the publicly-listed parent company of WTCA. “The GS3 is a global model sold in 25 other countries and it arrived in Malaysia as a fully-imported vehicle, with Malaysia being the first country to launch the right-hand drive model. However, we are working closely with GAC International to kick-start the local assembly programme for the GS3 and other models. WTCA has already set up a dedicated showroom for GAC in the heart of Kuala Lumpur and plans to expand beyond the Klang Valley region very soon.”

Dynamic styling The GS3 is has an “adventurous” frontal styling which bears GAC’s latest design language – “Flying Dynamic Wing 3.0”, showing off an intricately-shaped front grille with subtle chrome strips that connect the projector headlamps and a lower bumper cladding linking the foglamps, both visual elements emphasising the width and dynamism of the vehicle. The curvature of the grille and front bumper is carried through to the sides which feature a strong shoulder line and deeply sculptured doors, while the cleverly concealed D-pillars accentuate the floating roof design and sporty silhouette of the SUV.

The GS3’s sweeping roofline then tapers to a subtle rear spoiler with an integrated third brake lamp, complemented by slim LED tail-lamps that wrap around contours of the body, for a distinguished presence on the road. Like the exterior, the GS3’s interior follows a similar theme with a floating horizontal dashboard design that’s clean yet classy. A large eight-inch infotainment touchscreen sits centrally with switches and controls for the climate control laid out neatly below them for ease of use.

The GS3 also comes with a sporty three-spoke multifunction steering wheel that is wrapped in leatherette and incorporates a multitude of steering controls to handle multimedia and voice calls without ever having to move your hands away from the wheel. First-class comfort, safety WTCA says the GS3 boasts one of the widest cabins in the compact SUV class at 1,500mm, offering cabin spaciousness that is “virtually one-class above”, with impressive legroom and shoulder room for rear passengers, even with three seated across.

Beyond that, the rear seats are also ergonomically-shaped for optimal thigh support which B-segment vehicles typically lack. In addition to that, there are no less than 25 storage spaces to be found in the GS3’s cabin, along with a cargo space measuring 356 litres which can then be expanded by folding down the 60:40 rear seats. To ensure occupants’ wellbeing, the GS3 is equipped with up to six airbags, blind spot detection, electronic stability control, emergency stop signal, rear view camera, seatbelt warning for all passengers, Isofix child seat mounts and a climate control system with PM2.5 filtering for odour-free motoring.

Efficient, refined performance The GS3 is powered by a 1.5-litre engine with dual continuously variable valve timing (CVVT) system and a GAC-patented combustion control technology for enhanced combustion efficiency. The four-cylinder engine produces 112hp and 150Nm and is mated to an Aisin six-speed automatic transmission with adaptive intelligent control, to return a fuel efficiency of 6.9 litres per 100km, or 14.5km/litre based on the combined NEDC cycle.

The GS3 is available in two variants with four body colours – Lunar Grey, Ivory White, Starlight Silver and Rosefinch Red. On-the-road prices without insurance start from RM88,800 for the standard variant and RM96,800 for the premium variant (private registration with 50% sales tax reduction). WTCA started accepting bookings for the GS3 from Dec 28.