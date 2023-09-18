$!Geely Panda Knight: An Off-Road Mini EV With 200km Range

It draws design inspiration from the Panda Mini

Geely has introduced its new model, the Panda Knight, in the Chinese market. As of the launch, the Panda Knight is available in a single-model variant. It draws design inspiration from the Panda Mini and features a slightly extended body. It measures 3135mm in length, 1565mm in width, and 1655mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2015mm. Essentially, the Knight can be described as an off-road variant of the Mini, retaining the standard Mini EV body.

To enhance its off-road capabilities and rugged appearance, the Knight comes equipped with various features, including a side ladder, dual-colour luggage racks, blackened wheel arches, and 14-inch aluminium alloy rims. In terms of its front design, the Panda Knight retains the signature large, round headlights that are characteristic of the Panda series. These headlights give the car a distinct appearance and contribute to its unique identity. Paired with these headlights is an aggressive suspended grille, further enhancing the car’s visual appeal and giving it a bold and distinctive front-end look. Additionally, the front bumper of the Knight features two tow hooks, adding to the model’s rugged and off-road-ready aesthetics while also underlining its functional design. There are three exterior colours to choose from, providing a range of options to suit different preferences. The colour choices include classic white, as well as two shades of forest green. Inside the Panda Knight, the cockpit offers a choice of two colors: green and white, allowing drivers to match the interior to their liking. The dashboard features a 9.2-inch instrument panel and an 8-inch central control screen, providing essential information and easy access to various vehicle controls. The steering wheel is a distinctive double-spoke design with a flat bottom and is adorned with contrasting strips, adding a sporty touch. The vehicle is equipped with modern amenities including Bluetooth connectivity, remote control functionality, and remote air conditioner control, enhancing convenience and connectivity for the driver.

The seats of the Panda Knight are adorned with green stitching, adding a stylish and coordinated touch to the interior. The cushions offer a comfortable 75mm thickness, ensuring a pleasant seating experience. Moreover, the Panda Knight prioritises practicality with its versatile storage options. When the rear row is folded down, the trunk storage space expands significantly, reaching an impressive capacity of up to 800 litres. The Panda Knight is equipped with a rear-wheel-drive system and relies on a robust 17.03kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack. This battery configuration provides the Panda Knight with an impressive pure electric driving range of up to 200km on a single charge, making it an efficient choice for daily commuting and short trips.

Powering the Panda Knight is a 30kW permanent magnet synchronous motor, capable of delivering a peak torque of 110Nm. Geely highlights the motor’s exceptional efficiency, boasting an impressive rating of 96.5%. This efficiency not only contributes to the vehicle’s overall performance but also enhances its energy utilisation. Furthermore, the Panda Knight comes equipped with an upgraded charging system that offers both fast and slow charging options. It supports 22kW DC fast charging, enabling a swift recharge from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes, according to Geely. Additionally, the vehicle supports 3.3kW AC slow charging, providing flexibility for various charging scenarios and ensuring that drivers can conveniently charge their Panda Knight to suit their needs. Standard safety features include an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and a battery management system. These safety measures contribute to a safer driving experience and ensure a sense of security on the road.