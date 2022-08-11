$!Genesis electrified GV70 to be brand’s first model built outside Korea

Third battery electric model in the Korean luxury brand’s range

FOLLOWING the launch of the Genesis GV70 SUV last year, an electrified version is now being introduced in selected markets outside its home market and will be made at the Hyundai Motor Group’s factory in Alabama, USA from next month. It will be the first Genesis model to be built in the USA and the first-ever Genesis production to take place outside South Korea. The Electrified GV70, as it is referred to, shares the same design based on ‘Athletic Elegance’ as the GV70. The front end shows more attention to aerodynamic efficiency, vital for electric vehicles which need the lowest wind resistance possible. The Genesis signature Crest Grille has thus evolved into an aerodynamic crest that features an inverted G-Matrix Pattern and incorporates a hidden EV charging port, creating a minimalist yet sophisticated look.

The iconic and progressive Two-Line Quad Lamps complement the brand’s signature Two Lines architecture. Below the minimalist horizontal shape of the rear bumper is a simplified, tailpipe-free skidplate for the SUV image.

The interior is inspired by the ‘Beauty of White Space’ interior design concept and uses a variety of eco-friendly high quality materials for sustainable luxury. The driver-focused layout offers an intuitive and dynamic driving experience.

While details of the powertrain for export models is not being revealed yet, the Electrified GV70 is claimed to have a maximum range of over 500 kms with a fully charged battery packs. Genesis’ application of a 400V/800V multi-rapid charging system will allow drivers to utilize various forms of charging infrastructure. The multi-rapid charging system enables fast and stable charging by raising the voltage supplied by typical chargers from 400V to 800V. The technology is optimized for the vehicle’s system, thanks to the model’s driving motors and inverters. Owners can use the 800V rapid charging system to utilize both 400V and 800V charging infrastructure without the need for an additional converter. The addition of 350 kW rapid charging enables recharging from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes, it is claimed.

Like other battery electric models in the Hyundai Motor Group range, the Electrified also has a V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature that supports a 3.6 kW supply. This is higher than the power supply in the average home and can supply electricity from the vehicle to power various appliances. A Disconnector Actuator System can automatically connect or disconnect the motor and driveshaft, depending on surface and driving conditions. Such conditions include vehicle speed and driving mode, enabling seamless switching between 2WD and AWD, reducing unnecessary power loss while increasing efficiency. Genesis engineers have also developed ANC-R (Active Noise Control-Road) technology to give a comfortable driving experience. The technology significantly reduces the level of noise by measuring and analyzing road noises utilizing 4 sensors and 8 microphones and simultaneously creating sounds at opposite phases to cancel out undesirable noises.