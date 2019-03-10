Geneva Motor Show: Kia designed latest concept from an ‘emotional point of view’

ON Wednesday at the Geneva Motor Show, Kia unveiled the “Imagine by Kia” concept electric vehicle, giving us a better look at that dash fanned with 21 individual ultra-HD displays teased last week (pix, below).

The vehicle is the company's first all-electric four-door passenger vehicle.

Kia has used the Imagine by Kia to "move away from the rational and focus on the emotional, and embrace a warmer and more human approach to electrification," Kia’s vice-president for design Gregory Guillaume said.

As a result of this design spirit, the model was not developed to fit in a particular automobile category, but as an SUV, family-oriented saloon, and crossover all in one – or more simply, a C-segment car.