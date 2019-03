EVERY year, automobile manufacturers across the globe bring new vehicles, technology, and innovations to the Geneva Motor Show to present to the world.

While trends like vehicle customisation, urban mobility and the abundance of displays have demonstrated the direction that car companies are steering their brands in, one trend shone brighter than the rest – the automotive industry is jumping in with both feet to electrification.

It's no secret that after this year's Geneva Motor Show, the automotive industry is taking a serious turn towards electrification; from hypercars to concept cars to race cars, every category of vehicle has an electric rendition on display.

Some companies, like Audi, didn't even bring a combustion engine-powered model to the show at all.

Hypercars gone electric

In terms of performance, battery-powered vehicles have not been able to adequately compete with their gas engine counterparts regarding speed and power.

At this year's Geneva Motor Show, however, Automobili Pininfarina unveiled a purely electric, totally luxurious hyper GT.

The 2020 Battista is capable of pushing its speed from 0km/h to 100km/h in less than two seconds, and has a top speed exceeding 350 km/h – a velocity that can easily keep up with the McLaren P1 and the Jaguar XJ220 as well as match that of Ferrari's hybrid model, the LaFerrari.

High speeds are no longer just for gas-powered models.

Concept vehicles gone electric

Almost all concept models shown at the show from 90s-inspired buggies to rugged SUVs are powered by either a hybrid or completely electric powertrain.

Among the stands you'll find VW's electric I.D. Buggy, Lagonda's All-Terrain Concept, and Fiat's highly modular Centoventi, all completely electric and representative of each respective brand's future.