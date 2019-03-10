Geneva Motor Show: Volkswagen turns the beach buggy electric

VOLKSWAGEN unveiled its new fully electric ID. Buggy concept car at the Geneva Motor Show, which runs March 7-17.

This concept car – which won't go unnoticed – is a fully-electric interpretation of the iconic American beach buggy popular in the 1960s and 1970s.

It's an opportunity for Volkswagen to demonstrate that its modular electric drive matrix (MEB) can be adapted to almost all market segments.

The automaker has equipped the dune buggy concept with a 204hp electric motor at the rear, although a second motor could conceivably be added at the front axle to achieve all-wheel drive.

Volkswagen has also chosen to do away with a fixed roof and doors in its buggy concept.

Although currently billed as a two-seater, the company claims that the ID. Buggy could feasibly be converted into a 2+2 seater model.

While the ID. Buggy isn't set to be produced on an industrial scale, Volkswagen is nevertheless opening the door to external producers with this zero-emission electric buggy concept. – AFP Relaxnews