$!German Artist Turns The McLaren Artura Into A Work Of Art

Contemporary self-taught abstract artist Parker, who lives and works in Berlin, has recently shown his work at the IncubARTor exhibition in Hamburg. It must be said that this is a unique piece of art and is not something you see every day. It will definitely be an eye-catcher at car meets.

Why the Artura? Well because the Artura, a high-performance hybrid supercar in McLaren’s first series production, embodies the combination of art and modern technology. The name Artura, which combines the words “art” and “future,” symbolises the fusion of cutting-edge technology with striking art.

The Artura offers a fittingly unique driving experience with its advanced V6 engine and rapid torque from its electric motor. The car’s sleek, aerodynamic shape draws inspiration from contemporary art and serves as the ideal backdrop for the iconic partnership between McLaren and Cevin Parker.

The modern design of McLaren is well complemented by Parker’s abstract art, and the company’s values are reflected in his creative thinking and use of technology such as augmented reality. Additionally, being a keen automotive fan, Parker’s work portrays the essence of emotion and ephemeral moments, a topic also present in his life. The Artura embodies these emotions, and its design shows the constant effort to balance beauty and performance.

For the purpose of showcasing their joint creation, McLaren and Cevin Parker photographed the one-of-a-kind Artura in some of Parker’s eye-catching Berlin locations. The car will also be on exhibit at occasions all year long, such as the ART Basel Miami and the Nit D’Arte in Palma de Mallorca.