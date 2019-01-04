Get the Mitsubishi CNY ‘Prosperity Bonus’

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) is offering prosperity bonus for this Chinese New Year; kick off the prosperous year with absolute peace-of-mind driving!

The award-winning Mitsubishi Outlander comes with two years free maintenance and five-years unlimited mileage warranty.

Customers who book and register a new Outlander 2.0-litre and 2.4-litre will enjoy prosperity bonus up to RM8,000.

The Outlander 2.0-litre is priced at RM137,888 and the Outlander 2.4-litre, RM152,888.

Customers who book and register a Mitsubishi Triton (2018) will enjoy prosperity bonus up to RM12,000!

Promotions for all those Triton variants* are as follows (variant, on-the-road price without insurance and inclusive of SST in Peninsular Malaysia, and Prosperity Bonus:

- Triton VGT Adventure X: RM129,270, RM12,000.

- Triton VGT AT Premium: RM118,560, RM12,000.

- Triton VGT AT GL: RM105,990, RM12,000.

- Triton VGT MT: RM109,600, RM11,000.

- Triton MT: RM95,610, RM8,000.

- Triton Quest: RM78,890, RM5,000.

Warranty: All Triton variants except Triton Quest: Five years or 200,000km. Triton Quest: Five years or 100,000km.

*Promotions are not applicable for the new, Triton 19MY (meaning the latest model which debuted at the KL International Motor Show 2018 in November).

The new Triton 19MY is now open for booking and be one of the first 1,000 customers to receive an exclusive Thule Subterra luggage worth RM2,000.

Book online: http://mitsubishi-motors.com.my/new-triton-booking/ and stand a chance to win GoPro HERO7 Black from now until Jan 20.

Last but not least, the Mitsubishi ASX Compact SUV 4WD and 2WD are also up for grabs with prosperity bonus up to RM8,000.

The ASX 4WD is priced at RM133,336, while the ASX 2WD is priced at RM118,866.

“Not forgetting our loyal patrons, Mitsubishi customers who service their vehicle from Jan 15 to Feb 15 will stand a chance to win an iPhone XS! Terms and conditions apply,” says MMM.

**Prices are quoted on-the-road without insurance (10% SST inclusive) for individual private owners only in Peninsular Malaysia and not applicable in duty free zones.

***CNY Prosperity Bonus is valid until Feb 28 only, while stocks last.

****Terms and conditions apply.