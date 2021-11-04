$!Ghibli Hybrid now in Malaysia

NAZA Italia-Maserati on Tuesday announced that the first electrified vehicle in Maserati’s history – the new Ghibli Hybrid (pix), is now available in Malaysia.

With the arrival of the new Ghibli Hybrid in Malaysia, Maserati expands its range and is now more competitive and responsive to the demands of the market.

“The choice to introduce the hybrid technology on the Ghibli sedan is not a coincidence: this model, with over 100,000 units produced globally since its launch in 2013, perfectly embodies the Modena-based manufacturer’s DNA,” said Datuk Nik Hamdam, group CEO, automotive group of Naza Corporation Holdings.

“In fact, the real challenge that Maserati faced was to enter the world of electrification without altering the brand's core philosophy and values. The result is the creation of the best possible hybrid. What's more, Ghibli Hybrid will retain the unmistakable sound that has always distinguished every Maserati.”

This new Ghibli Hybrid is easily recognisable with the new design of both exterior and interior. The common denominator of the restyling, developed by the Centro Stile Maserati, is the blue colour, which is universally adopted as the symbol of clean mobility. It was chosen to identify all cars with hybrid technology and the new world they represent.

The new hybrid Maserati’s powertrain has been completely restyled by Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena, to achieve greater torque. It combines an internal combustion engine (four cylinders, turbo and 2.0-litre displacement) with a 48-volt alternator and an additional electric supercharger (e-Booster), supported by a battery.

This solution is unique in its segment as it enables the turbocharger and e-booster to deliver even more power. It is the first in a new generation of powertrains, with the perfect trade-off between performance, efficiency and driving pleasure.