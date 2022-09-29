GIVI RIMBA RAID 2022: Total Domination By Thailand At Kuala Tahan

RIMBA RAID is the only platform that allows you to enjoy the big bore adventure bikes battling against one another in the most hardcore off-road condition.

The 2019 GIVI Rimba Raid edition witnessed Malaysian racer Gabit Salleh claim victory in the Class A race, riding on board his KTM 1050 Adventure.

However, the 2022 edition saw a total domination by Thailand in three of the four categories up for grabs, including clocking the overall fastest time on the 158 kilometer trail, among the 223 competitors.

Class C – Enduro Rally (single-cylinder 250cc to 800cc enduro motorcycles)

Malaysian rider Mohd Zulkarnain Tahir took home the winners medal after emerging as the first rider to arrive at the finished line in 3 hours, 4 minutes, and 37.312s on his KTM 300 EX/C.

Mohd Zulkarnain had a 10-minute lead ahead of Thailand’s Chiapuek Sangaroon (KTM 350 EX/C-F). Singapore’s Kelvin Chia completes the podium with 3h 19m10.901s.

Class C – DP Rally (single-cylinder 250cc to 800cc) adventure motorcycles)

Thailand’s Traiphop Boonthang shocked the crowd after he crossed the finish line in under 3 hours onboard his Honda CRF250 Rally ahead of fellow countrymen Manop Abdulkareee (3h 11m44.030s) and Canadian Dustin Richardson (3h 20m40.660s).

Class B (multi-cylinder 250cc to 999cc adventure motorcycles)

Class B category showcased a clean sweep by the Thais, with Saphon Somroop clocking the fastest time of just 2h 51m28.300s ahead of Suradet Taweelap and Charod Khumchat.

Interestingly, all three riders’ weapon of choice is the Yamaha Tenere 700. Sadly, it’s not available in Malaysia.

Class A – The Premier Class (1000cc and above adventure/dual-purpose motorcycles)

The Class A category is the cream of the crop as it puts riders and their chosen big-bore adventure bikes to the test.

Surprisingly, the Honda CRF1000L/CRF11000L Africa Twin has proven to be the most capable adventure as all the Top 3 finishers crossed the line with the said motorcycle.

Thailand’s Theera Putta claimed the winners medal with 3h 8m47.710s ahead of Pisanu Chimma and Malaysian Alan Ng.

Alan took home the third spot with his brand-new Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin.

INTERESTING FACT

Only 99 out of 223 competing riders managed to complete the race.

More than 60 motorcycles were stuck on the 158km trail by 8 pm.

2022 GIVI Rimba Raid witnessed the largest participation ever since its inception in 2015.

2022 Rimba Raid is the largest international participation in Malaysia, next to the Malaysian MotoGP.

Meanwhile, Malaysian riders vowed to return with better results to salvage national pride, and we are already hyped up with the prospect of Malaysia vs Thailand and the world in the next edition of GIVI Rimba Raid.