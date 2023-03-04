GM To Phase Out Apple CarPlay In EVs

THE widely used Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies, which let users bypass a car’s infotainment system, will gradually be phased out by General Motors (GM), who will instead switch to built-in infotainment systems created with Google for future electric vehicles.

The new built-in infotainment system will be featured in the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer. According to GM, with this system, they will be able to capture data on how users drive and charge EVs.

In the past, GM’s Chevrolet brand bragged about having more models available with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto than any other brand. This is a setback for Apple Inc. in its battle with Google to dominate the infotainment system market on vehicle dashboards in North America.

In order to create the software foundations for infotainment systems that will be more closely integrated with other car systems, such as GM’s Super Cruise driving assistance system.

GM has been working with Google since 2019 and the automaker is stepping up its plan to use its EVs as platforms for digital subscription services.

Edward Kummer, GM’s chief digital officer said GM would benefit from focusing engineers and investment on one approach to more tightly connecting in-vehicle infotainment and navigation with features such as assisted driving.

Customers who purchase GM EVs equipped with the new technology will have free access to Google Maps and Google Assistant for eight years, according to GM. Future infotainment systems will provide access to applications like Audible, Spotify, and other services that many road users already use on their smartphones.

GM intends to keep providing Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring systems in its combustion vehicles, and customers will still be able to use Bluetooth wireless connectivity to play music or make calls on iPhones or Android smartphones.