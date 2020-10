EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd today released the Optional Accessory Packages pricing menu that allows customers to personalise their all-new Nissan Almera Turbo.

Every accessory is backed by a three-year warranty and can be financed when ordered at time of purchase. There are four accessory packages, with the first package being the Interior Styling Package priced at RM400 (with 30% savings*). This package includes LED room lamps, a boot tray with anti-slip surface that keeps your items in place and help keep the boot clean from dirt or spills and stainless steel kick plates with etched Almera logo at front and rear side sills that protect against scuffs and scratches.

The Exterior Styling Package goes for RM950 (with 23% savings*) that comes with door visors, carbon fibre pattern finish door handle protectors (two pieces) and gloss black boot lid spoiler, for VL and VLP variants.

As for VLT variant, customers can enjoy the same package at RM350 (with 24% savings*) only, as the boot lid spoiler is standard on this variant.

For customers who place importance on security, they can opt for Protection Package at RM1,950 (with 28% savings*). This package comes with Solar Gard Armorcoat tinting films that reduces solar heat and is a deterrent against smash-and-grab incidences.

Also included in this package is the dual channel camera (front and rear) driving video recorder that captures accidents or collisions as evidence when needed.

Additionally, customers can also choose the Protection Plus Package at RM2,750 (with 31% savings*) to upgrade to V-Kool Elite tinting films that is able to reject up to 94% of solar heat.

Those who prefer individual items may choose from the optional accessories list with the following prices (inclusive of installation): - LED room lamp: RM150 - Boot tray: RM220 - Kick plates (front and rear): RM200 - Door visor: RM400 - Door handle protector (two pieces): RM60 - Gloss black boot lid spoiler (VL and VLP variants only): RM780 - Dual-channel camera driving video recorder: RM1,200 - Solar Gard Armorcoat tinting film: RM1,500 - V-Kool Elite tinting film: RM2,800 - Combination leather seats with dark grey accent (VL variant only): RM1,380

All accessories come with a three-year or 100,000km warranty, whichever comes first.

