$!Goodstock SpeedFest in Singapore to feature American stock car and oval track racing

STOCK car racing is a form of motorsport that’s very American, with a history going back 100 years. ‘Stock’ referring to standard, the rules originally began with the requirement that the cars participating had to be production models which were on sale to the public. From 1992 onwards, however, the cars began to become less ‘stock’ as their designs became more radical. The sport, run on oval tracks, is very popular in America with four different national series being run, apart from regional ones. There are also stock car races in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil and the UK. In August this year, Singapore will also have the region’s first ever American stock car and oval races.

This will be the U.S. Legend Cars quarter-mile race that will be part of the 2023 Goodstock SpeedFest at Changi Aviation Park. Singapore promoter Goodstock Motorsports has been given the rights to promote and host the event this year. It will be run on a specially-built ¼ mile (400 metres) oval track with the event offering a total prize purse of S$150,000 (RM495,856 at today exchange rate).





The racing series, which began in 1992, is sanctioned by INEX, the international sanctioning body of the U.S. Legend Cars, and supported by Motor Sports Singapore. The single-seater U.S. Legend Cars can reach a top speed of 240 km/h and drivers will race 30 laps around the track on the Changi Exhibition Centre grounds usually used for the Singapore Airshow. The U.S. Legend Cars race has attracted at least 30 entries from Malaysia, USA, UK, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong.