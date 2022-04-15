$!Goodyear goodies

GOODYEAR Malaysia has announced its “Jom! Balik Raya Bersama Goodyear” campaign, rewarding customers with up to RM80 worth of Touch ‘n Go e-wallet credit with purchases of up to four 17-inch and above Worry Free Assurance (WFA) patterned tyres.

Company managing director Alex Ng said: “This year, Hari Raya falls within the government announced endemic period, as such traffic is expected to increase. Therefore, we would like to encourage our customers to ensure their vehicles and tyres’ health are in peak condition while preparing for their long drive home.

“As a strong advocate of on-the-road safety, we encourage good tyre maintenance habits and believe that Malaysians will always prioritise safety when preparing for a long drive.”

The campaign started on April 8 and will end on June 8. To get the (up to) RM80 of Touch ‘n Go e-wallet credit, do these:

1. Purchase a minimum of two Goodyear WFA pattern tyres (17-inch and above).

2. Register WFA by filling up details, upload receipt and select shop of purchase.

3. Receive a text message from Goodyear after submission being verified.

4. Eligible entries will be credited the e-wallet rebate within 14 days after verification.

The e-wallet credit offering is only applicable to customers who purchase through any Goodyear authorised retailers or via its official Shopee and Lazada e-commerce platforms. An original receipt will be issued by the retailers.

Customers will also receive a WFA card with serial number by retailers that is required for the gift redemption, so, signing up for a Worry Free Assurance account to enable maximum benefits is “highly encouraged”.

What is WFA?

“Goodyear’s WFA tyres will give car owners peace-of-mind driving experience as it provides Road Hazard Protection for up to six months from the date of purchase, where users can get free replacement tyres in the event of road hazard damage (e.g. potholes or puncture from nails) that’s beyond repair,” says the company.

“Customers also can enjoy zero percent instalment plan, which are available at selected Goodyear Autocare Centres, as well as up to five years of limited warranty against manufacturing defects.”

New five-year limited warranty

As of 2022, Goodyear has updated their terms and condition where the five- year limited warranty will cover five years from the date of purchase stated in the original invoice, instead of from the manufacturing date on the tyres, but in the case of original invoice is not available, the limited warranty will covers from the date of manufacturing.

“We decided to revise the terms to better enhance our assurance towards our customer and better our standing as the strong advocate for on the road safety. This new policy is to help our customers to buy our tyres with confidence and assurance that we got them covered,” said Ng.

The Goodyear WFA covers a wide variety of tyres, including all Eagle F1 series, all EfficientGrip series, Assurance MaxGuard SUV, Assurance TripleMax and TripleMax 2; and all Run on Flat (ROF) series tyre patterns that are eligible for the e-wallet credit.